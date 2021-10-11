Police Blotter: Woman Says "Candy" Is Taking Money From Her Account; Women Don't Want Man To "Get High" At Pickle Barrel

A woman on Old Dayton Pike told police she believed a woman that lived with her for a short time about a year ago was taking money from her account. She said she is not certain if she has the correct name, but she knows her as "Candy" with red hair and about 5’5”. The woman had two months of transactions printed and one month of incorrect charges added up to $1,503.90. She has received a new card, but not changed her account number. Officers recommended she give the police report information to the bank and consider requesting a brand new account. The woman said she would update police on "Candy" if more information was obtained to identify her.

* * *

A disorder was reported on N. Orchard Knob Avenue. When police arrived, the caller said that she did not want to make a report, but wanted her son to leave the house. Police spoke to the son and he left the residence voluntarily.

* * *

A stolen vehicle was recovered at Baylor School, 171 Baylor School Road, unoccupied and no key was with the vehicle. The vehicle was removed from NCIC and towed by White's Auto for the owner.

* * *

A theft was reported at a construction site at 401 E. Martin Luther King Blvd. The construction site manager told police that overnight various pieces of construction tools were taken from the site. He said the hand tools had been leaned up outside behind the manager's office and the ladder and pump were leaned against a partially constructed wall. He told officers that a homeless female said she knew who took the items, but she was afraid to tell him who it was. She said she knew the general possible location of the items, but was not specific. The manager did not know the woman's name. The woman left the scene before officers arrived. The manager said there were no security cameras on site, nor were the items locked up.

* * *

A man on Meadow Stream Loop told police that someone had damaged his truck on the passenger side. Police observed large scratch marks along the side of the vehicle from front to back on the passenger side. It is unknown who or what caused the damage to the vehicle.

* * *



An employee of the apartment complex at 1524 Ringgold Road called in an abandoned vehicle, wanting police to check and see if it was stolen. Police located a Kia Niro (TN tag) and discovered it was reported stolen. The windows were rolled down and it is unclear how long the vehicle had been parked. Dispatch notified East Ridge PD and the vehicle owner. The vehicle was removed from NCIC.

* * *

A man on Battery Place reported a theft from his vehicle. He told police he had left his 2018 Ford F150 unlocked. He said someone entered his vehicle and stole a box that had his business cards, driver's license, tax return and business tax returns in it. Police were told later that a park ranger had located and returned some of the property, namely the tax returns.

* * *

The owner of H & S Lawn Care, 1133 Lenny Lane, told police that around 1 a.m. that morning, a white male with a bad limp driving a white SUV, possibly a Kia, pulled up, grabbed a new blower off of an H & S Lawn Care trailer and took off. He said a nearby lady sent him the video from her Ring doorbell. He said he will email the video to police.



* * *

An employee at Walgreens, 4542 Highway 58, told police that a light-skinned black male, approximately 20 years of age, has been on the property asking people for money. The employee asked police to ban/trespass the man from the property. The employee said he had asked the man to stay off the property, but he keeps coming back. Police tried to locate the man, but had no luck.

* * *

An employee at Murphy's, 310 Greenway View Dr., told police that around 11:26 a.m. a black male drove up in a black Mustang. He said the man approached the front counter and paid for several items. Next, the man walked back to his vehicle and picked up a 24-bottle pack of Murphy Gas Station Water ($3.99). The suspect placed the water inside his vehicle and drove off without paying for it. The employee believes he knows who the suspect might be, but he could not be completely sure because of the mask the suspect was wearing. The employee said he would contact dispatch if the man returned.

* * *

A caller reported finding several debit cards banded together in the Starbucks parking lot, 2217 Hamilton Place Blvd. It is unknown who had the cards prior to police arrival. Police turned the cards into Property to be disposed of.

* * *

Staff at Enterprise, 2148 Chapman Road, told police that a person had left a gun inside their rental car and the person was there to get the gun back. Police made contact with the woman, who said she had returned the rental and forgot her gun in the glove box, so she notified Enterprise and returned to retrieve the gun. Police verified the gun was not stolen and returned the gun to the woman.

* * *

While on routine patrol, police observed a man panhandling on the exit ramp from I-24 west to S. Moore Road. The man had been given numerous warnings and was even issued a citation in lieu of arrest by the officer recently. The man, after observing the officers' marked patrol vehicle walked across traffic unto South Moore Road and began running northbound to avoid police contact and was observed throwing his sign into the yard at the intersection at someone's home. The man said he was there to get money so he could buy insulin, after initially being argumentative with police. He was given the city's outreach phone number and issued a warning for being there. After which he went and picked up his sign he had thrown down, littering the resident's yard.

* * *

A man on Clio Avenue told police that someone stole the tag off his vehicle overnight. The tag was entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

A son and his mother on Georgia Avenue told police they were upset because the son's attorney had kept his mother's medical paperwork and the son was demanding it back. The son was also upset because he claimed the attorney coerced him into signing a bond agreement that he thought was for $7,000, and the total was $17,000. Police coordinated with the attorney to return the paperwork to the mother. Due to logistical issues, the paper was delayed and the son and the mother had to leave. Police instructed both the attorney and the son to call police on the non-emergency number for a disorder prevention to exchange the paperwork when all three of them were available to meet. Due to the attorney no longer being legal counsel for the son, the attorney did not want the son at his office after the exchange. The son was already gone before police could inform him.

* * *

A woman told police that someone stole the tag off her vehicle while she was at work at Erlanger, 975 E. 3rd St. The tag was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A woman on Hixson Pike told police that she lent a man her debit card to buy beer. She said he then went to the store to get the beer. During the time he was away, she said $40 was taken out of her bank account. She said she would call police tomorrow with ATM footage of who used her card.

* * *

Police saw a suspicious person at the Tacoa Park, 5233 Tacoa Ave., who had a grocery cart full of items with him. He also had several belongings set up on a picnic table that looked like he was getting ready to sleep. Police told the man that he needed to move on and that he could not stay there for the night.

* * *

A woman called to report a disorder when the vehicle of another driver came into contact with hers while backing up at Parkridge Medical Center, 2333 McCallie Ave. The woman said that the other driver threatened her son with a gun. The other driver told police that she mentioned she had a permit to carry when the son began cursing at her. Both drivers said they did not want an accident report done.

* * *

A man who works security for the TVA at 1101 Market St. told police that over the last two days he has observed a black male on a bike riding through the premises late at night. One night he said he saw the man with a tarp that he believes was part of the construction site on the property, but he didn't know what subcontracting company it belonged to, and also he can't verify it belongs to them. He told police the man on the bike headed south down Market Street, then possibly east down E. 11th Street.

* * *

An employee of Porter Paints, 2409 Broad St., told police they discovered that someone had stolen the catalytic converter off of a company-owned 2019 Chevrolet box truck. He said they had already had the vehicle towed to a shop for repair and could not provide any further information on the vehicle.

* * *

A man told police he was involved in an active disorder at the Pickle Barrel, 1012 Market St. He said some females were bothering him because they "didn't want him to get high." The man did not have any active warrants and was told to leave the area to prevent any further disorders or incidents.