Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANCHONDO, SUSANA

3307 CALHOUN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BOWERS, CHAD ALTON

9834 REYNOLDS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

BRYANT, VERNON LAMAR

1201 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

(VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY)

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

EVADING ARREST

---

CARTER, ADASHIA ENYCE

3945 JASMINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

---

COLVIN, JEWONE LEBRON

5112 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102155

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CRANMORE, JESSE LEE

341 PONDEROSA DRIVE TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

DAVIS, MARCELLA ANDREA

5113 HIGHWAY 58 APT 210 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

---

FLICK, BRITTANY D

920 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

FOSTER, LORI

530 PARKER DRIVE NE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)

---

FUGET, DARIOUS LAMAR

712 N CREST RD.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFELONY THEFT---HARVEY, CHASITY ANN203 HARVEY CRANMORE ROAD GRAYVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---OTT, BILLY RAYHOMELESS DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION 9POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED---OWEN, BRIAN EUGENE2441 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST---PABLO-BAUTISTA, MIGUEL PABLO2301 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEIMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE---POWELL, JOSEPH DANIEL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEAR---SAXTON, RONALD2520 6TH AVE Chattanooga, 374071134Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL SIMULATIONISSUING FALSE FINANCIAL STATEMENTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRIMINAL LITTERING---SMITH, LAUREN JOY4223 TACOMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374152833Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---STEVENS, COLE PATRICK2324 LITTLE BEND RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771718Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---STEVENSON, ASHTON GRACE1056 HICKORY AVE HIXSON, 37412Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULT---STONE, MANDY LEE761 SALEM ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TAYLOR, ALBERT LEROY112 LAWN ST Chattanooga, 374052024Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---TOMAS-SIMON, ANER OLIVER3223 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071548Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL---VAGTS, MEAGAN MICHELLE7310 STANIFER GAP ROAD APT 215 CHATTANOOGA, 37423Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ZUBER, FLETCHER4201 DAVIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONREGISTRATION, EXPIRED