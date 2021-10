Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BROWN, BOBBY LEE

1308 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

BURCHARD, HUNTER LEE LONG

7101 STERLING RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY))

---

COUCH, BRITTANY M

1137 PEMBROOK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

DILLARD, MALEK OMARI

501 E 52ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102004

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

---

DUNCAN, DEREK RAY

50 STALLWORTH ST GAINESVILLE, 305016824

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

FORD, JASMINE DENISE

1906 OLIVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

GRAYSON, ADRIAN T

3216 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

HALE, KRISTIAN TYLER

6923 SAVANNAH ESTATES DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

HILTON, MAXWELL VERNON

Homeless Chattanooga, 37343

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ARSON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---HINDMAN, MICHEAL LEE10209 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE---HOLLOWAY, EARL DEWAYNEHOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---LANDS, CLIFFORD ADAM9627 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED---LINDSEY, JAMIR J1715 COLEVILLE CIR NORCROSS, 300934959Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---MACKEY, DEMARCUS KEVON202 SPRING CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MARTIN, FRED ANTHONY7620 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163215Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINDECENT EXPOSUREDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---MILLARD, JAMES CALEB9 BOHR DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT---MOREL, HOLLY FAITH6923 SAVANNAH ESTATES CHATTANOOGA, 37341Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeALIAS CAPIAS THEFT UNDER 1000---PARRISH, ANTHONY SCOTT1519 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PATTON, TYLER LEVON3548 COTTONWOOD LANE CHATT, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONRESISTING ARREST---PATTON, TYREE LEONARD3548 COTTONWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEHIT AND RUN---ROBERSON, AMY ELIZABETH3402 BETTY LN EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROP)---SHAGENA, MATHEW CHRISTOPHER7356 LEE HWY. LOT 39 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---SIMS, TIMOTHY MICHAEL1012 GLENTANA ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SMITH, QUENTALSE LAKESH1297 PRESTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---STEPHENS, MELISSA A1840 PLUM NELLY RD. RISING FAWN, 30738Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainSELLING OR POSSESSING LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCR.POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE---TERPENING, CASSANDRA JOY578 W SHADOWLAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---TRACY, JACOB611 INTERMONT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---TUCKER, CHARLES FREDERICK105 BYRON ST Kimball, 373475713Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT---WADE, RONDALE550 SASSER LANE CLINTON, 28328Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---WHITE, KENNETH BRUCE304 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILLINGHAM, RODNEY ANTONIOHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY