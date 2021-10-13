 Wednesday, October 13, 2021 74.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

October 13, 2021

Police Blotter: Thief Leaves His Phone In Car He Breaks Into Outside Bar; Couple Tries To Put Money On Fake Credit Cards At Bank

October 13, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

October 13, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


A man who said he had been inside Buds at 5751 Brainerd Road for about two hours came out to his car and found it had been broken into. There was a phone that was dropped in the driver's seat. ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BROWN, BOBBY LEE 1308 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 63 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Thief Leaves His Phone In Car He Breaks Into Outside Bar; Couple Tries To Put Money On Fake Credit Cards At Bank

A man who said he had been inside Buds at 5751 Brainerd Road for about two hours came out to his car and found it had been broken into. There was a phone that was dropped in the driver's seat. The man said they did not take anything that he knows of and did not want to make a report. The phone will be turned into Property. * * * An officer reported suspicious activity at 7638 ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Vile Content In The Libraries At The Hamilton County Schools

I must warn you, the contact of this opinion piece my be offensive to some. For that I apologize. The following excepts from books in Hamilton County Schools are deemed acceptable by school administration. Therefore, parents need to see them and make their own decisions as to whether they think they are acceptable for their children. At our September 16, school board meeting, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Jon Gruden's Mistakes

There is a most delightful meme circling around the Internet of a furious Nick Saban shown during a game, with the caption, “I want all them d*** Charger, Camaro, and Challenger keys on my desk first thing tomorrow morning!” A lot of men and women and students think that’s funny, particularly in light of the fact Saban’s top-ranked Alabama was upset by unranked Texas A&M last ... (click for more)

Sports

UT Welcomes Fans For The Ole Miss Game

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus on Saturday, for the football game against the University of Mississippi. This is UT’s fifth home football game of the 2021 season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in Neyland Stadium. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. The SEC Network will televise the game. Fans are encouraged to visit UTSports.com/gameday/football or follow ... (click for more)

Mocs' Football Preview: ETSU, Rail Rivalry Take Center Stage

The Chattanooga Mocs and ETSU Bucs have plenty of history. It covers a variety of sports with basketball probably feeling the heat of the rivalry the most over the years. That’s grown more and more on the gridiron since the Bucs returned to the OVC. This year’s “Rail Rivalry” has all the makings of a classic Southern Conference matchup. Both teams earned the eye of the SEC ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors