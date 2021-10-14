28-Year-Old Man Dies After Crash On Brainerd Road Wednesday Evening

A 28-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Brainerd Road Wednesday evening.

Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to the crash near 3400 Brainerd Road at approximately 8:12 p.m. Wednesday.



Investigations showed a Harley Davidson was traveling east on Brainerd Road while a Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by a 64-year-old man, was traveling west. The Jeep attempted to turn left onto Rosemont Drive, crossing in front of the motorcycle, causing a collision. The man driving the motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS.



CPD traffic investigators were later notified that the man succumbed to his injuries.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.





