Carjacker To Woman And Her Ferret: "Wanna Go For A Ride?"

Thursday, October 14, 2021
Wendell Brian Moore
A man charged with carjacking a vehicle with a woman and her ferret lying in the back seat was taken into custody on Saturday.

 

On Saturday night, law enforcement responded to a carjacking on Ashland Terrace. Police spoke to the victim, who said her boyfriend had been driving the vehicle while she was in the backseat with her pet ferret. She said they pulled into the Circle K gas station on Ashland Terrace, and her boyfriend went inside to use the bathroom while leaving the car still running.

 

She told police that a man later identified as Wendell Brian Moore, 33, approached the vehicle and got into the driver’s seat.  She said Moore looked at her and asked, “You wanna ride?” She said the child locks were activated so she could not open the passenger doors.

 

She told police that as he was driving, he pushed her head down while she attempted to fight him.

He drove into a ditch on Thrushwood drive and crashed into a pole. Moore ran down Thrushwood Drive while the victim was able to exit the vehicle, run back to the Circle K, and call police.

 

A second victim told police that as she was driving down that road, Moore ran up to her vehicle and tried to open the driver’s side door. She said she accelerated and Moore was not able to open the car door. Police chased Moore for a short distance and took him into custody.

 

Moore was taken to Erlanger Jospital in order to be treated for a broken arm. He is charged with aggravated kidnapping and two counts of carjacking. 


