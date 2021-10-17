Police Blotter: Man Follows Woman Walking Her Dog And Kneels In Front Of Her; Screaming Man At Krystal Had Closed His Hand In Car Door

Officers were dispatched to a suspicious person at the PostNet at 808 Chestnut St. An employee called on behalf of a patron saying that a strange man had followed her into the store. Upon arriving on scene officers spoke with the woman who said she was the one that had been followed. She said she had been walking her dog down Chestnut Street when a black male in a red shirt and black shorts called out to her. The man startled her and she attempted to enter a business to seek safety. The man then knelt in front of her and began speaking incoherently. She turned around and entered the PostNet. The man attempted to enter behind, but upon seeing the store employees, fled the scene. Officers attempted to search the area for a man fitting that description but were unable to locate anyone. Officers spoke with the woman who said she felt comfortable enough to walk home and that she was armed with pepper spray.

* * *

A woman on Fagan Street told police she was involved in a verbal argument with her son and wanted him to move out of their home. The woman said their was no physical contact between them. She said the son has been living there for several months and has the water bill in his name. The son was not on scene upon police arrival. Police explained that she is not allowed to kick him out at this time. Police told her she would need to evict him from the home or he move out voluntarily.

* * *

A man on North Highland Park Avenue told police he wanted a woman to leave his property. She complied.

* * *

A woman on Mountain View Road said the license plate was stolen from her Ford. It is unknown when it was stolen. The woman said her son's friend told him that the license plate was gone. She believes that it may have happened in the Ooltewah High School parking lot. The license plate was entered as stolen in NCIC. There is no suspect information at this time.

* * *

A man on East 10th Street said his grandmother was withholding his SSI checks from him. He said he had paperwork saying what he said was true but did not wish to show it to police. He said he has changed his address to get his checks sent to the other address. He also said he would seek an attorney.

* * *

An employee at Dollar General at 3210 Wilcox Blvd. said someone came into the office where she works and took her wallet and prescription. She told police she had left the office door open to go unload a truck and, while she was gone, a white male came into the office and took her wallet out of her purse. She said that he also took her prescription heart medicine. The woman pulled up camera footage, but the officer was only able to make out that it was a white male. The woman just needed a report.

* * *

A man at Ruby Falls at 1720 South Scenic Hwy. said someone keyed his rental car. He said the keyed part was the driver's side passenger door.

* * *

A man on Amnicola Highway called police to say he was notified by his job about someone attempting to file for unemployment in Chattanooga. The man said he is not sure where in Chattanooga it was filed.

* * *

A woman said her husband passed away at the InTown Suites at 5730 Lee Hwy. and his vehicle has not been seen since then. An officer spoke with the hotel employees and they said no private tow nor repossession tows have happened. The woman does want to press charges unless it is a certain man who is allowed to drive the vehicle. The vehicle was put into NCIC.

* * *

A man on Fulton Street said he went to retrieve his firearm from his General Motors Sierra and realized it was gone. The man checked the other locations it might had been placed before calling police to report it stolen. He said he has traveled all over Chattanooga recently. The firearm is a Glock 22 Gen 4 with a full magazine. Also taken from the center counsole were two additional magazines with a total of 34 more rounds of 40 cal. The firearm was entered as stolen into NCIC, There is no suspect information at this time.

* * *

A man at 2020 Gunbarrel Road said someone stole his phone. He felt he left it at self-checkout and requested officers to look at video footage. Officers reviewed the footage and saw a black male around 30-40 years old in a grey shirt and blue hat pick up the phone and walk out the front door of the store.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police a white male riding a bike was found in his yard on Calhoun Avenue and told to leave. The caller just wanted police to check the area. The man was located and identified. He said he was just riding around and would be heading back to his residence behind CSL Plasma. It did not appear that the man had any stolen belongings in his possession.

* * *

A man on I-75 northbound said his car was struck by a blue sedan with a Georgia tag while traveling northbound. Neither police nor the man saw damage to his vehicle. The man did not want to do a wreck report at this time due to lack of damage.

* * *

An intoxicated woman on East 11th Street said a man had stolen her phone. Police asked the man if he had her phone and he said he did not. There is no evidence to prove the man had taken the woman's phone. The man said she had left her belongings on the sidewalk for about two hours prior to police arrival. Police believe the woman has misplaced her phone.

* * *

Police were called to Mapco at 100 W 20th St. The clerk said when she arrived at the store to open up, she observed the front door appeared that it was not properly locked. She had officers check the store for anyone who should not belong there. The store was clear with no one located inside. The clerk checked the store and said it did not appear that anything was out of place. She said she did just believe the store was improperly locked when it was to be secured for the evening.

* * *

A woman on Davenport Street was in her car attempting to back out of the driveway. She told police she was trying to leave the residence. Her husband told police his wife had his cell phone. She said she would give the phone back to her husband, which she did without incident. She then left the scene.

* * *

Police arrived at a wreck at 601 Tunnel Blvd. involving a stolen Ford Edge. Police had the SUV towed by S&S Towing because it had disabling damage. The vehicle was taken out of NCIC.

* * *

Ollie's manager at 5768 Brainerd Road said a black male (black shirt, blue jeans) came into her store and bought some candy for around $3. The suspect paid for the candy with a $20 bill, received his change, and then left the store. The manager later determined that the $20 bill was counterfeit. It is possible that the suspect did not know it was fake but if police are able to locate him, they will follow up. Police turned the $20 bill into property.

* * *

A man on East Martin Luther King Boulevard told police he was the owner of the Blue Boys Barber Shop and several people were setting up a tent in his parking lot. Upon arriving on scene officers spoke with the owner who said he had asked the people to leave and they refused. They said they had permission from the nearby restaurant owner to set up tents to sell merchandise. The owner told them it was his parking lot and not the restaurant's and they needed to leave. Officers spoke to the restaurant owner who said it was all a misunderstanding. The restaurant owner spoke to the barber shop owner and the people agreed for the tents to be removed. There were no warrants.

* * *

Police responded to Krystal at 6101 Lee Hwy. where a man was in the parking lot screaming and yelling to himself. Police identified the man who was standing next to his vehicle. He told police he was upset because he had closed his hand in his door.