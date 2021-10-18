October 18, 2021
Chattanooga Police have arrested 24-year-old Jacorey Forte with the armed robbery of the Dollar General on Lee Highway on Friday.
Forte, of 7101 Glenfield Lane, is charged with aggravated
The clerk at Mapco at 1227 East Main St. said a white male came into the store, caused a "ruckus," and took two honey buns. The clerk told him to leave the property, but he refused. Upon police arrival, the male had already left the scene. The clerk did not want to press charges but did want him trespassed from the property. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the
Tennessee Vols fans hit a new low at the end of the UTK vs Ole Miss last evening. Maybe Lane Kiffin did us wrong when he left Knoxville for his dream team back in 2009, however, the crass and repulsive behavior of a large number of Tennessee fans didn’t reflect on Kiffin, it reflected on the great state of Tennessee.
Has society really reduced itself to believing that reducing
I'm 72 years old and after a lifetime of watching college football – more times than not from up real close – even I was shocked that the University of Tennessee showed a such a marked lack of class at the end of Saturday night's 31-26 chaotic loss to a now-13 th ranked Ole Miss. In the waning minutes of what would have been a glorious college football game, a gutsy final drive
Filipi Goncalvez had worked his way into the box and was shifting around Finley Stadium’s damp turf while looking for space. When he finally got the ball a few yards from the goal, Goncalvez was ready to use his right foot to smash the ball past the keeper.
It was the first of four goals for Corinthians forward, whose team defeated Peria Escondida 10-2 in the early morning
Heisman candidate Matt Corral completed 21 of 38 passes for 231 yards and threw two touchdown passes, but the story of the night is what he did with his legs. Corral had a career-high 195 yards on the ground as Ole Miss silenced a hostile Tennessee crowd and left town with a wild 31-26 victory over the Volunteers.
In total, Corral made up 426 of 510 total yards for the Rebels.