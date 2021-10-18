 Monday, October 18, 2021 72.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Georgia Reports 91 More COVID Deaths And 2,516 New Cases

Monday, October 18, 2021

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 91 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 23,958.

There are 2,516 new cases on Monday, as that total reaches 1,253,140 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 84,274, which is an increase of 431 from Friday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 8,215 cases, up 20; 85 deaths; 291 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 3,644 cases, up 9; 86 deaths; 247 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,778 cases, up 6; 16 deaths; 67 hospitalizations

Walker County: 9,356 cases, up 15; 113 deaths, up 2; 349 hospitalizations, up 3

Whitfield County: 19,058 cases, up 43; 308 deaths, up 2; 902 hospitalizations, up 6


Police Blotter: Thief Causing A Ruckus Steals 2 Honey Buns; Woman Says She Was Held Hostage On 4th Avenue

Ridgemont Apartments Sell For $35 Million


The clerk at Mapco at 1227 East Main St. said a white male came into the store, caused a "ruckus," and took two honey buns. The clerk told him to leave the property, but he refused. Upon police ... (click for more)

Ridgemont Apartments at Stringers Ridge, 20 Mason Dr. in Chattanooga, was sold to Mason LL LLC, c/o TruAmerica Multifamily LLC, by Ridgemont Apartments LLC for $35 million. The apartment complex, ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Thief Causing A Ruckus Steals 2 Honey Buns; Woman Says She Was Held Hostage On 4th Avenue

The clerk at Mapco at 1227 East Main St. said a white male came into the store, caused a "ruckus," and took two honey buns. The clerk told him to leave the property, but he refused. Upon police arrival, the male had already left the scene. The clerk did not want to press charges but did want him trespassed from the property. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the ... (click for more)

Tennessee Fans Hit A New Low - And Response

Tennessee Vols fans hit a new low at the end of the UTK vs Ole Miss last evening. Maybe Lane Kiffin did us wrong when he left Knoxville for his dream team back in 2009, however, the crass and repulsive behavior of a large number of Tennessee fans didn’t reflect on Kiffin, it reflected on the great state of Tennessee. Has society really reduced itself to believing that reducing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: It’s Kiffin With Class

I’m 72 years old and after a lifetime of watching college football – more times than not from up real close – even I was shocked that the University of Tennessee showed a such a marked lack of class at the end of Saturday night’s 31-26 chaotic loss to a now-13 th ranked Ole Miss. In the waning minutes of what would have been a glorious college football game, a gutsy final drive ... (click for more)

Goncalvez Is Super In The Chattanooga Star Soccer League

Filipi Goncalvez had worked his way into the box and was shifting around Finley Stadium’s damp turf while looking for space. When he finally got the ball a few yards from the goal, Goncalvez was ready to use his right foot to smash the ball past the keeper. It was the first of four goals for Corinthians forward, whose team defeated Peria Escondida 10-2 in the early morning ... (click for more)

Tennessee Comeback Falls Short As Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels Prevail, 31-26

Heisman candidate Matt Corral completed 21 of 38 passes for 231 yards and threw two touchdown passes, but the story of the night is what he did with his legs. Corral had a career-high 195 yards on the ground as Ole Miss silenced a hostile Tennessee crowd and left town with a wild 31-26 victory over the Volunteers. In total, Corral made up 426 of 510 total yards for the Rebels. ... (click for more)


