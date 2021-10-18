Georgia Reports 91 More COVID Deaths And 2,516 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 91 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 23,958.



There are 2,516 new cases on Monday, as that total reaches 1,253,140 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 84,274, which is an increase of 431 from Friday.



Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 8,215 cases, up 20; 85 deaths; 291 hospitalizations



Chattooga County: 3,644 cases, up 9; 86 deaths; 247 hospitalizations



Dade County: 1,778 cases, up 6; 16 deaths; 67 hospitalizations

Walker County: 9,356 cases, up 15; 113 deaths, up 2; 349 hospitalizations, up 3



Whitfield County: 19,058 cases, up 43; 308 deaths, up 2; 902 hospitalizations, up 6