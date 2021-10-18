Hamilton County Has 4 More Virus Deaths And 63 New Cases; Number Of ICU Patients Continues To Drop

The Hamilton County Health Department reported four more coronavirus deaths on Monday and 63 new positive cases, down from 109 on Friday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 63,358. The death total is at 642.

It is reported the deaths were all men; three white and one race not determined; two age 51-60 and two age 61-70.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 123 in Hamilton County - down from 142 on Friday. Five more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 32 Hamilton County inpatients and 31 patients are in ICU - down from 34 on Friday. This is the lowest number of ICU patients since Aug. 5

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 61,503, which is 97 percent. There are 1,213 active cases, down from 1,350 on Friday.