 Sunday, October 3, 2021 72.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

City Council To Vote On Putting Youth Under 17 Under Curfew Regulations

Saturday, October 2, 2021

The City Council plans to vote on Tuesday night to place youth under 17 under curfew requirements.

Currently, the curfew applies to those under 16.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod recently called for the curfew change, while admonishing parents and guardians to not allow their children to rove the city streets at late hours.

The ordinance as rewritten says:

(a) It is unlawful for any minor under seventeen (17) years of age to loiter, wander,
stroll or play in or upon the public streets, highways, roads, alleys, parks, playgrounds or other
public grounds, public places, public buildings, place of amusement, eating places, vacant lots
or any place unsupervised by an adult having the lawful authority to be at such places, between
the hours of 10:00 p.m. on any day and 6:00 a.m. of the following day; provided, however, that
on Fridays and Saturdays the effective hours are between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. of the
following day; and provided, that the provisions of this section shall not apply in the following
instances:

(1) When a minor is accompanied by his or her parent, guardian or other adult
person having the lawful care and custody of the minor;
(2) When the minor is upon an emergency errand directed by his or her parent
or guardian or other adult person having the lawful care and custody of
such minor;

(3) When the minor is returning directly home from a school activity,
entertainment, recreational activity or dance;
(4) When the minor is returning directly home from lawful employment that
makes it necessary to be in the above-referenced places during the
proscribed period of time;
(5) When the minor is attending or traveling directly to or from an activity
involving the exercise of first amendment rights of free speech, freedom
of assembly or free exercise of religion;
(6) When the minor is in a motor vehicle with parental consent for normal
travel, with interstate travel through the City of Chattanooga, excepted in
all cases from the curfew.

(b) It shall be unlawful for any person having the legal care and custody of any person
under seventeen (17) years of age to allow or permit such minor to be in or upon the public
streets or any other place listed in Section 25-2(a) within the time therein prohibited unless
except in circumstances set out in sections (1) through (6) of said Section 25-2(a).

SECTION 2. BE IT FURTHER ORDAINED, That this Ordinance shall take effect two
(2) weeks from and after its passage.


October 2, 2021

A Chattanooga man with a felony record is facing federal charges after being found with a gun after an incident on Feb. 26 on W. 14th Street. Samuel Horton is charged with being a convicted ... (click for more)

An anonymous caller told police a man and woman were arguing in the parking lot of Chicken Salad Chick, 1820 Gunbarrel Road, and it appeared to be escalating. They said that the man was chasing ... (click for more)

The Stop the Violence Community Event will be held on Tuesday at the Kingdom Center, 740 E. M L King Blvd. COVID safe protocols will be implemented. Seven women were shot after leaving a community ... (click for more)



Chattanooga Felon With Gun Facing Federal Charges

A Chattanooga man with a felony record is facing federal charges after being found with a gun after an incident on Feb. 26 on W. 14th Street. Samuel Horton is charged with being a convicted felon possessing a firearm. Chattanooga Police and Chattanooga Housing Authority officers noticed a gray Ford Taurus parked unoccupied with loud music coming from the radio. A citizen said ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Man Chases Woman Around Restaurant Parking Lot; Couple Throws Up In Uber Then Won't Get Out

An anonymous caller told police a man and woman were arguing in the parking lot of Chicken Salad Chick, 1820 Gunbarrel Road, and it appeared to be escalating. They said that the man was chasing the woman around the parking lot. Police met with the woman, who said that her boyfriend had recently lost his brother, and he was acting out and had already left the area prior to police ... (click for more)

Strengthen City Court And Let Chattanoogans Choose Their Judges

On Tuesday, our City Council is voting on the final reading of an ordinance to demolish Division II of Chattanooga City Court without the approval of the citizens of this city. According to our council’s own statements, this is primarily because the current judge sitting in Division II believes that the position is not needed at this time based on emails that the Judge has sent ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Death Of Camelot

On November 29, 1963, this just a week after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated by a sniper’s bullet in Dallas, the brilliant writer Theodore H. White was dispatched from Life magazine to Hyannis Port, Mass., on what would be the greatest assignment of his career. His mission was to interview the grieving widow, Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, who was the closest thing to a ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Josh Dobbs, Others Loving Tennessee Rout Of Missouri

Someone who’s been a creator of spectacular Tennessee offense was an impressed connoisseur on Saturday. “We’re out there playing a game of NCAA today,” former Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs wrote on Twitter. “Love to see it.” Dobbs was weighing in five years and a day after throwing a game-winning Hail Mary pass to Jauan Jennings on the final play at Georgia. A 62-24 victory ... (click for more)

Mocs Roll Over Western Carolina In SoCon Opener

The Chattanooga Mocs football team continued their impressive play in a win over Western Carolina, 45-17, on Saturday at Finley Stadium. Mocs’ sophomore running back Ailym Ford and senior cornerback Brand Dowdell entered into UTC’s history books in the performance. Ford became the quickest high school signee to rush for over 1,500 yards in program history. Dowdell became the ... (click for more)


