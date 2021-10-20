Police Blotter: Disassembled Gun Found In Bag Flung From SUV; Woman's Brother-In-Law Wants To Report Her Kidnapped, But She's With Boyfriend

A man was working on the gas pumps at the Circle K at 2514 Amnicola Hwy. He said he heard a vehicle begin to accelerate at a high rate of speed on Appling Street towards Riverside Drive. As the man looked over at the vehicle, he noticed that a yellow bag was being thrown from it onto the side of the road. The vehicle was described as a dark colored SUV. Once the man retrieved the bag, he looked inside and found what appeared to be a disassembled handgun. Once on scene, the officer was able to confirm that it was a handgun. The firearm is a Jimenez Arms JA Nine 9mm handgun. The serial number was run by dispatch and was not reported as stolen. The firearm will be taken to CPD property.

* * *

An employee of Machine Tech at 971 Pineville Road said sometime in the past three or four weeks someone stole numerous parts off of a company owned 2002 Ford Ranger pickup truck. He said the vehicle was parked to the side of the building.

* * *

A woman on Uptain Road said a previous employee was causing a disorder. She said the employee came to her desk and threw her termination letter down. The miffed woman left in a gold Honda CRV prior to police arrival.

* * *

A husband and wife on Hourglass Point said they wanted a divorce. The wife wanted to get some of her clothes and stay elsewhere. The husband was clear on this. The wife left with some of her belongings without incident.

* * *

Police were dispatched to Hixson Pike to find a black male walking south who was stepping into traffic. Police found the man at the 2700 block of Hixson Pike. He said he was looking for the closest motel. Police assisted him to 4833 Hixson Pike and got him out of traffic.

* * *

An anonymous caller said there was a male without a shirt on headed towards the dam on Highway 153. They said he was riding a bicycle with a purple wagon. An officer found and identified the man just before the dam. He said he was waiting until traffic let up so that he could ride his bicycle across the dam. He consented to a search and nothing was located. The officer ran the man through NCIC and found that he had no active warrants. He was given directions on a safer route to get to Hixson rather than crossing the dam.

* * *

An officer saw a black, four-door truck parked suspiciously behind a residence that appeared vacant on Allin Street. The vehicle returned not stolen to a person out of Antioch, Tn. The vehicle appeared abandoned and ransacked.

* * *

A man said he drove to Walmart at 2020 Gunbarrel Road, parked his truck in the parking lot, and when he returned to his vehicle after shopping, he noticed it was gone. The officer watched video surveillance footage from Walmart and could see faint images of someone, unknown description, walk up to the truck, get in, and drive off. The man said he left his truck unlocked with the keys inside. The 2006 gold GMC Sierra truck has a Georgia license plate. There is damage to the front passenger headlight which makes it point down, and clothes in the truck in garbage bags. A BOLO was issued for the vehicle. The man said the water pump on the truck is bad and the truck may have broken down somewhere. The man will attempt to find the registration and proof of ownership in order to have his vehicle entered into NCIC.

* * *

A man said he was traveling north on Gunbarrel Road and struck a pothole in the far right lane about the area of the intersection of Gunbarrel Road and Landress Drive. He said it damaged his tire and wheel, which is around $550 in value. The man wanted to make a report and have the city of Chattanooga fix the road. The officer notified Public Works and they are clear to investigate the pothole.

* * *

An officer spoke with two females in a suspicious vehicle at East Lake Park. The females were identified and were sitting in their vehicle playing loud music. After the officer spoke with them, they turned down the music and the officer told them that the park is closed and they needed to leave.

* * *

A man said he was inside Bar Watson at 2311 Center St. and, when he came back out to his car, he noticed both passenger side windows were busted. The man said nothing was taken and that it would cost around $800 to replace both windows.

* * *

An officer attempted a traffic stop on a black Nissan Altima for failing to stop at the red light at Broad and 25th. The car fled and was last seen turning into the Westside at 2:23 a.m. At 2:34 a.m. police found the vehicle unoccupied on Grove Street Court. It was towed to A-1 towing for being used in the commission of a felony.

* * *

Police responded to an unconscious person in a car on Highway 153. Upon arrival police spoke to the white male, who had fallen asleep in his vehicle. Medical came to check him out and he refused EMS.

* * *

A man on East Brainerd Road said his nephew has stolen approximately $3,000 worth of personal property while he was living in Dalton. He was informed that he would have to contact the Police Department that has jurisdiction of that residence to complete a theft report.

* * *

Police responded to a disorder at the Best Western Hotel at 3644 Cummings Hwy. The front desk clerk had called in and said the man in room 319 had failed to check out at the proper time and was now refusing to leave the room. Police went to the room and spoke to the man, who said he had been staying in the room for three nights, but was now out of money and had nowhere to go. Police offered to give him a ride to the Community Kitchen and helped him gather up his personal belongings. The man was transported to the Community Kitchen without incident.

* * *

The clerk at Dollar General at 728 Market St. said an older white male stole a natty beer worth $2. He said that he did not want to prosecute but if the officer can find the suspect, he would like him trespassed from the business. The officer checked the area but was unable to locate the suspect.

* * *

A woman on Wauchula Street called police saying she has been receiving bills through the mail for her great-grandson who she has not spoken to in years. The woman said she has been receiving phone calls from a school concerning her great-grandson and she wants them to stop. The woman said she informed Life Alert of the issue, who asked her to file a police report. Due to no crime being committed, no police action was taken.

* * *

A man on East 8th Street and Palmetto Street said he parked his vehicle in the parking lot around 1 a.m. and, when he returned at 11 a.m., he noticed the mirror was cracked and chipped. The man said he was unaware of any surveillance video in the area.

* * *

Police met with the owner of Bio One on Bonny Oaks Dr. who was in the process of cleaning the residence and found a grenade. The grenade was taken for later disposal with no other incident by the bomb squad.

* * *

An officer was called to 728 Market St. for a homeless man who needed to be trespassed due to a prior theft. The officer was able to speak with the man and trespass him.

* * *

A woman on Cassie Lane said a man had come onto her porch saying he left a backpack there and wanted to know where it was. She said she didn't know what he was talking about and that he needed to leave. The man apparently came back and was going through her belongings on her front porch and she called the police. Police were unable to speak with the man but the woman would like him trespassed from her property if police can speak with him.

* * *

A vehicle was parked in front of a residence on Hemphill Circle that did not belong to the residents. It was not documented as stolen at this time. No owner phone number was able to be found or owner/driver description. The car was documented at this location in case owner calls later on.

* * *

A man on Broomsedge Trail called police to say around 11 p.m. his girlfriend heard a loud bag from the door. His girlfriend went to leave the apartment in the morning and noticed the door frame was damaged and there was some damage on the exterior of the door. The man did not believe anyone made entry into the apartment. No suspect information is available.

* * *

A woman on Albany Street called police to say she left her car parked on the street around midnight while she was there attending a party. When she got back to the vehicle around 3:30 or 4 a.m., she discovered that the windshield had been busted out. She said she was not sure of the exact address but she believes she was on Albany Street. She said no estimate has been done on repairs and the car is actually registered to her stepfather. The car is a white, 2012 Toyota Camry.

* *

The Ridgeway Apartments manager at 1204 Poplar St. made a vandalism report for a broken window. She said someone broke the window to unit B sometime during the weekend. There is no suspect information at this time. The total amount of loss comes to $368.

* * *

A woman on South Beech Street said her vehicle was entered overnight. She said it had been left unlocked when it was parked and the driver's side door was cracked open when she discovered the theft. She said her daughter's backpack had been stolen, which had a school laptop inside it, along with other items. The laptop belongs to the Hamilton County Department of Education.

* * *

A woman on Oak Street said she was in a verbal disorder with her husband. The woman reported this all started because the man was saying mean things about her daughter. The woman was very intoxicated and emotional over the argument. The man said he was not bothering the woman and she gets very emotional when drinking and gets upset with him. Police spoke with the person who reported the incident that she was fine and did not appear to need police assistance.

* * *

Police spoke by phone with a man and a woman on Cummings Highway. They said the woman's brother-in-law had been contacting them saying he was going to call the police and report that she was kidnapped. The woman said she has not been kidnapped and she left on her own free will to be with her boyfriend, the man on the phone. The woman said she wanted to be with her boyfriend and that her brother-in-law is always attempting to control what she does. She said there is no power of attorney in place. She was told to block her brother-in-law's phone number.