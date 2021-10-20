Things Rosy So Far With New Red Bank City Manager; Commission Votes On 1st Reading To Make It Easier To Get Beer

 Wednesday, October 20, 2021 56.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

The Red Bank Commission meeting Tuesday night was the first for the new City Manager Martin Granum. He thanked the commissioners for entrusting and selecting him out of the nationwide search. After the warm welcome by each of the commissioners, the city’s staff and the community, he said that so far it has been a wonderful experience and he said that he looks forward to greatness for the city. He said his belief is that leadership means perpetual optimism, and he added, “I want to bring energy and optimism” to Red Bank.

 

After much discussion by the commissioners and work by City Attorney Arnold Stulce, an amendment to the Red Bank beer ordinance was passed on the first reading Tuesday night.

The newly amended ordinance updated the old ordinance governing beer sales in the city that were considered to be outdated and restrictive. The main changes are in relation to special permits and operating hours. Beer sales will now be allowed from 10 a.m. until 1 a.m. seven days a week. And the ordinance was simplified to specify that there be adequate sanitary facilities as required by the building code occupancy capacity.

 

The new conditions in the ordinance will allow gatherings such as brunches, parties and weddings that want to serve beer to be held in the city. And it is hoped that because of the changes more restaurants will move into Red Bank.

 

Commissioner Ruth Jeno voiced her concern about the removal of the previous distance requirement that had been 300 feet from a church or a school to a place selling beer. She also objected to the hours that beer sales will be allowed 365 days a year. Those concerns were the same ones that citizens of Red Bank spoke about. Close to a dozen residents lined up to give their opinions about changes to the beer ordinance. Several expressed their support for the new version, but most wanted to maintain some of the previous restrictions such as a distance requirement or hours of sales. Some felt 10 a.m. was too early and some thought that 1 a.m. is too late.

 

The first vote to amend the beer ordinance passed four to one with only Commissioner Jeno voting in opposition. The entire ordinance will be available on the Red Bank website under “public notes” for Red Bank citizens to read before the final vote at the next commission meeting.

 

The city’s operating budget was amended for the fiscal year 2022 to include costs associated with the new city manager search and implementation of the pay of $300 annually for each member of the planning commission, which is compensation for their time and to cover the costs of travel.

 

A resolution passed that authorized the purchase of 12 sets of body armor in the amount of $10,152. This will replace vests that are expiring for the police department.

 

The commissioners also voted to authorize the city to apply for and receive a grant from the Tennessee Council on Aging and Disability. The grant for $5,000 will be used for equipment at the Red Bank Senior Center.  

 


