BCSO Shares Upcoming Amnesty Opportunity

Sheriff Steve Lawson, District Attorney General Steve Crump, Circuit Court Clerk Gayla Miller, Judge Sheridan Randolph, Misdemeanor Probation Director Rich Kienlen, along with Richard Hughes from the Public Defender’s Office, would like to offer the public an opportunity to resolve any outstanding Bradley County Misdemeanor Failure to Appear warrants without being arrested or booked on the charge.

If a General Sessions court date has been missed for any reason, Oct. 25-29 will be a period for anyone with a Bradley County Misdemeanor Failure to Appear warrant to come to the Bradley County Justice Center Circuit Court Clerk’s Office and reschedule a new court date.

If you have any questions, please call the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office at 728-7052 or the Misdemeanor Probation Office at 728-7121.





