Lodge Manufacturing Company To Spend $56 Million To Expand Marion County Operations; 239 Jobs To Be Added

Lodge Manufacturing Company officials on Friday announced the company will invest $56 million to expand its South Pittsburg facility, where it has operated for 125 years.

In order to meet increased demand, Lodge will expand and reconfigure its existing facility and add additional manufacturing equipment to enhance production capabilities.

Lodge will create 239 new jobs as a result of the expansion.

Founded in 1896, Lodge is a fifth-generation, family-owned company that manufactures the largest selection of American made cast iron cookware. Lodge operates two foundries in South Pittsburg, the second of which opened in 2017 and increased the company’s manufacturing capacity by 75 percent.

Lodge offers a variety of products ranging from its signature seasoned cast iron to enameled cast iron and carbon steel cookware. Customers can also shop a wide range of items specifically made for grilling or baking.

Governor Bill Lee said, “For 125 years, Lodge has called South Pittsburg home and relied on skilled Tennesseans to make products that last for generations. I'm proud that this respected brand continues to thrive in our state, and we thank the company for its additional investment in Southeast Tennessee.”

TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe said, “Lodge is a storied American brand whose products can be found in homes and eateries around the world. We are proud to be home to this 125-year-old family-owned company and appreciate Lodge for its continued investment and the addition of over 200 new, family-wage jobs in Marion County.”

Mike Otterman, president/CEO of Lodge Manufacturing, said, “The Lodge business has thrived because of its commitment to quality, innovation, people and community. These four pillars make Lodge a special place to work, and we are proud to call South Pittsburg, Tennessee home. Consumers in the U.S. and around the world are spending more time cooking and cooking in cast iron makes everything taste better. We are blessed with strong demand for our brand and are excited to continue to invest in our future.”

South Pittsburg Mayor Samantha Rector said, “For the last 125 years, by providing a superior product to literally the world, Lodge Cast Iron has been a cornerstone for South Pittsburg’s economy. This expansion will continue that growth for generations to come. With the addition of the Cast Iron Museum and the new Lodge restaurant, thousands more cast iron lovers will come to see ‘what’s cookin’’ in South Pittsburg, Tennessee.”

Marion County Mayor David Jackson said, “This is the third expansion in the last 10 years, which means Lodge makes a great product. We are very excited for Lodge and its employees; the growth of Lodge is due to hard work of all of the employees. This expansion will provide for more good-paying jobs for our community. We look froward to the continued growth of Lodge in the years to come.”

John Bradley of TVA said, “TVA and Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative congratulate Lodge Manufacturing on its decision to expand operations in Marion County. It’s always an exciting day when we can celebrate one of our region’s most long-standing companies and its continued commitment to growth in the Valley. We are proud to partner with Marion County Government, City of South Pittsburg Government, and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to help support companies, like Lodge Manufacturing’s business success.”

“This major expansion of Lodge Manufacturing is a testament to the unique assets of Marion County and South Pittsburg. This includes our low taxes, top-notch workforce and high quality of life. Congratulations to Lodge and to all our state and local officials who worked to secure these jobs. We look forward to seeing much success from this jobs investment as we build a more prosperous future for our communities,” said Senator Janice Bowling.

“I am very excited see the positive impact the Lodge Manufacturing expansion will have on our community. This is a huge win that will create more than 200 jobs for Tennesseans,” said Rep. Todd Warner.