Governor Lee To Attend Groundbreaking For Hamilton County’s Construction Vocational Center

Governor Bill Lee and other dignitaries will break ground at a ceremony for the Construction Career Center, a 28,000 square foot vocational center for construction education and training for Hamilton County high school students and adults, and a career and industry center for construction professionals.

The groundbreaking will be Tuesday, at 9 a.m. at 2225 Roanoke Ave., the future school site, located at former Mary Ann Garber School.

The speakers at the event will be Governor Lee; County Mayor Jim Coppinger; Jermaine Freeman, city of Chattanooga, senior advisor for Economic Opportunity and interim administrator; Rebecca Ashford, Ed.D., president, Chattanooga State Community College; Nakia Towns, Ed.D., interim superintendent, Hamilton County Schools; Tennessee Rep. Esther Helton, 30th District; and Nic Cornelison, AGC East Tennessee chair.

Also attending will be neighborhood and community leaders, county commission and city council representatives, industry leaders, and project funders.

School tours offered after ceremony.

For more information about the Construction Career Center, visit constructioncareercentertn.com

