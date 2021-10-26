 Tuesday, October 26, 2021 54.0°F   overcast   Overcast

City Buying Lee Highway Motel For $2,785,000

Tuesday, October 26, 2021

The city of Chattanooga is buying a motel on Lee Highway for $2,785,000.

It is the Airport Inn at 7725 Lee Highway.

The purchase is from Sunlight LLC.

The purchase comes with all beds and other fixtures as well as linens and other supplies.

City officials have in the past put up some homeless individuals temporarily in local motels.

There has been discussion about the city buying a motel for that purpose.

Officials said no city money will be involved.

The purchase will be made with proceeds of the American Rescue Plan (federal stimulus funds).


Police Blotter: Couple Has Fight About Weight Loss Surgery; Woman On CARTA Bus Won't Wear A Mask

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


An anonymous caller told police there was a male wearing a hat and a female with a pink shirt arguing on Chestnut Street. The anonymous caller was requesting police response as they were afraid ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AIRKS, JOSHUA DAKOTA 711 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF ... (click for more)



An anonymous caller told police there was a male wearing a hat and a female with a pink shirt arguing on Chestnut Street. The anonymous caller was requesting police response as they were afraid the argument would become physical. Upon arrival the officer spoke with and identified the two individuals. The woman said she was in an argument with her husband regarding a weight loss ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Pretending Is Dangerous

I’ve ‘seen some stuff’ in my time. I have followed politics for many years. I’m retired, I’m a realist and a Vietnam veteran, pretty much in that order. I’m not an alarmist or a conspiracy theorist. That said, I have never in my life been so concerned about the future of this Republic. Politics was once a legitimate contest of ideas, put forth by political figures who were sincere, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Picciola,’ At Age 185

I came in touch with a man named James Baldwin last week and he’s a man I really like. Oh, I never met him in person … no, he was born in 1841 and died 96 years ago so I have only become a recent admirer through his books. A self-educated man, he became the Superintendent of Schools in Indiana at the age of 24 for 18 years. Then, not so curiously, he worried that children were missing ... (click for more)

Sports

Homecoming Week For Mocs Highlighted By Freeman, Sears SoCon Player Of The Week Nods

It’s Homecoming Week for the Chattanooga Mocs. That brings a lot of excitement and energy to campus life. The week is off to an excellent start with news that Rashun Freeman and Aaron Sears earned Southern Conference Player of the Week presented by GEICO honors for their effort in a dominating 55-13 win at Samford. Freeman’s Defensive Player of the Week nod is his first of ... (click for more)

UTC Women Host Wofford In SoCon Soccer Opener

The Chattanooga women’s soccer team will play host to Wofford Tuesday evening in the first round of the Southern Conference Tournament. The Mocs tied the Terriers for eighth in the league standings and, by way of a tie-break, earned the No. 8 seed and will host the ninth-seeded Terriers. The match is set to kick off at 6:00 p.m. at the UTC Sports Complex. Admission and parking ... (click for more)


