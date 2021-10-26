City Buying Lee Highway Motel For $2,785,000

The city of Chattanooga is buying a motel on Lee Highway for $2,785,000.

It is the Airport Inn at 7725 Lee Highway.

The purchase is from Sunlight LLC.

The purchase comes with all beds and other fixtures as well as linens and other supplies.

City officials have in the past put up some homeless individuals temporarily in local motels.

There has been discussion about the city buying a motel for that purpose.

Officials said no city money will be involved.

The purchase will be made with proceeds of the American Rescue Plan (federal stimulus funds).