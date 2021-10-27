AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 10/27/21

Your browser does not support the HTML5 audio element.
October 28, 2021
October 27, 2021
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BARNES, VICKEAUNIA MONTRICIA
3203 HILLWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for ... (click for more)
One person was killed in a crash between two vehicles on Monday morning. He was identified as James E. Satterwhite of Soddy Daisy.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office traffic investigators ... (click for more)
Here are the True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury:
True Bills:
312289 1 BALLOU, DA'SHAUN MARQUAILL AGGRAVATED ROBBERY 10/27/2021
312290 1 BIEGERS, RUSSELL ALLEN THEFT OF ... (click for more)
I’ve ‘seen some stuff’ in my time. I have followed politics for many years. I’m retired, I’m a realist and a Vietnam veteran, pretty much in that order. I’m not an alarmist or a conspiracy theorist. That said, I have never in my life been so concerned about the future of this Republic.
Politics was once a legitimate contest of ideas, put forth by political figures who were sincere, ... (click for more)
Auburn’s football team is a 2-point favorite over Ole Miss this Saturday but the bigger question in Jordan-Hare Stadium this weekend will be how much longer Tigers coach Bryan Harsin will be the head coach. Oh, he’s had a heckuva season all right, ranked 18 th in the nation and 5-2 up until now, but when Auburn put a December 6 vaccine mandate on all of its employees, the high-priced ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team has been selected as the 2021-22 Southern Conference preseason favorite in both the coaches and media poll while graduate guard David Jean-Baptiste and sophomore guard Malachi Smith were selected to the all-conference preseason team, the league office announced at its media day gathering Tuesday afternoon.
Chattanooga (77) picked up ... (click for more)
Joc Pederson is wearing my grandmother's pearl necklace. For whatever reason. it worked as the Atlanta Braves took the opening game of the 2021 World Series Tuesday night in Houston against the Astros. Pederson wears the pearl necklace while others wear the big gaudy gold chains. He's just part of this blue collar group that has won the hearts of Braves' fans around the country ... (click for more)