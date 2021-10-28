 Thursday, October 28, 2021 56.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Man Killed On Highway 153 Had Just Been Involved In Drug Deal With The Shooter, Police Say; Genesis Vaughn Charged With Killing Stewart Luttrell

Thursday, October 28, 2021
Stewart Luttrell
Stewart Luttrell

A man who was killed while driving along Highway 153 on Tuesday night had just carried out a drug deal with the shooter, police said.

Stewart Brodie Luttrell, 35, was killed in the incident that resulted in traffic being clogged for hours. Luttrell's wife, 27, was also shot. Their two-year-old son was not injured.

Police said Wednesday night that homicide investigators had arrested 26-year-old Genesis Latroy Vaughn in connection with the incident. He was charged with criminal homicide, two counts of attempted criminal homicide, felony reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and unlawful possession of a weapon. 

Police said they were dispatched to 590 Highway 153 northbound, where they found Luttrell dead with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and head. His wife had been shot in the hand.

A detective retrieved video from Midnite Oil at 4831 Bonny Oaks Dr. that showed Vaughn and Luttrell making a hand to hand drug transaction at a gas pump. The Luttrells were in a white Ford F250 pickup truck and Vaughn got into the rear of a gray Nissan Versa. 

The vehicles exited toward Highway 153. Witnesses said the Versa sped off in pursuit of the Ford pickup. 

Police said it was determined that Vaughn and Luttrell were texting one another just prior to the homicide. The cell phone number contacting Luttrell just before the shooting was registered to Vaughn.

The wife of Luttrell said the man who shot them was in the rear seat behind the driver. She said it was the same man who carried out the drug transaction.

Police located Vaughn and he admitted having a drug deal with Luttrell. He also said he was in the back seat of the Versa. He also admitted the phone number that called Luttrell after the drug deal was his.

Vaughn was last arrested last September for vandalism, drugs and possessing a firearm with intent to go armed.

At approximately 8:31 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to a person shot at 590 Highway 153 Northbound.

Upon arrival, officers located two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds and one uninjured child. 

Mr. Luttrell had an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased on scene. The woman's injury is considered non-life threatening. She was taken to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation and collect potential evidence from the scene. 

During the initial on scene investigation, police obtained information to indicate this is not the result of a random road rage incident. 

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the CPD Homicide Tip Line at (423) 643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

Stewart Brodie Luttrell was in the news on April 27, 2015. That day 9:30 p.m. Hamilton County Sheriff Deputy Andrew Voss observed a gray Hyundai matching the description of the vehicle of  Luttrell, who had outstanding felony warrants issued out of Hamilton County and Signal Mountain. The vehicle was observed at a car wash.

Deputy Voss pulled into the car wash and was able to positively identify the suspect, along with a female companion, Amanda Alexandria Keener. Deputy Voss activated his emergency equipment and pulled in front of Mr. Luttrell's vehicle, blocking the Hyundai from exiting. Luttrell stopped, and Ms. Keener entered the vehicle's passenger side.

Luttrell then put the vehicle into reverse and fled the scene, traveling towards Sequatchie County on Taft Highway. Deputy Voss initiated pursuit.

Upon entering Sequatchie County, Luttrell took a corner too closely near the Mount Carmel Baptist Church parking lot and spun out of control, wrecking his vehicle and completely disabling it.

Luttrell exited the vehicle and fled on foot, with Deputy Voss close behind.

After a lengthy foot pursuit of over 1,000 yards, Deputy Voss was able to successfully apprehend him, taking him into custody with considerable resistance. Ms. Keener did not flee the accident scene and was compliant with commands. She was also taken into custody.

The vehicle was unregistered and Luttrell had no insurance.

Both Luttrell and Ms. Keener requested transport by ambulance, Hamilton County EMS Medic 8 to Erlanger Medical Center, where both where cleared and released. Keener and Luttrell were transported separately and booked into the Hamilton County Jail without further incident.

Luttrell and Ms. Keener were married last August.


 

 

Genesis Vaughn
Genesis Vaughn

