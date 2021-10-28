Man Being Pursued By Trooper Crashes Into Ford Explorer On Bonny Oaks Drive, Killing The Driver

A vehicle being pursued off and on Highway 153 by a state trooper early Tuesday morning ran into a black Ford Explorer, killing the driver.

She was identified as Tara S. Reese, 48.

William Alvon Hughes Wright, 29, is facing a charge of vehicular homicide. Other counts against him are two counts of evading arrest, speeding, failure to exercise due care, possessing a firearm, failure to stay in lane, running a red light, failure to yield right of way and reckless endangerment.

In the incident at 1:39 a.m., a trooper said he spotted a silver Jeep Cherokee going north on Highway 153 near Shepherd Road traveling 90 mph.

He said he activated his lights and siren, but the Jeep went around a semi-truck that was on the off ramp from Highway 153 onto Shallowford Road. The Jeep did not stop at the red light and continued north.

It got back onto the on ramp from Shallowford Road to Highway 153 northbound. It continued at a high rate of speed on Highway 153.

The trooper said the Jeep took the off ramp for Jersey Pike and turned right traveling west on Jersey Pike. It made a u-turn in a gravel area off Jersey Pike and began to travel west back toward Highway 153. It made a right turn onto the on ramp and then ran off the roadway to the left and drove through the grass to get back on Highway 153 going northbound.

It then took the off ramp for Bonny Oaks Drive and ran the red light at the bottom of the ramp. It crossed the grass median and struck the Ford Explorer that was going west on Bonny Oaks Drive.

The driver, Wright, then exited the Jeep and ran east on Bonny Oaks Drive. The trooper was able to catch up with him. He said it was necessary to take him to the ground to get him under control.

The trooper said he could smell a very strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

He found a loaded 9mm handgun that was on the ground beside the driver's side door of the Jeep.

He was not able to conduct any field sobriety tests.

Wright was taken to Parkridge Medical Center to be checked for any injuries, then was taken to jail at Silverdale.

The wreck was worked by the Highway Patrol rather than city police.

Funeral arrangements for Ms. Reese are by Taylor Funeral Home.