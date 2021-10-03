Police Blotter: Man Continues To Lose His Phone And Says The Lord Returns It; Man Trespassed From Mapco After An Hour In The Bathroom

A suspicious person was reported at McDonald's, 5440 Hwy 153. Police spoke with a man who called himself "Pastor Mike." He said he had his phone plugged in at the McDonald's and

someone must have taken it. He said this is the sixth time someone has taken that same phone, but the Lord always brings it back to him. He said he is certain the phone will be returned to him once again, and thanked police.

* * *

A woman on Fagan Street told police she heard sounds coming from her back door, as if someone were trying to enter her residence. Police searched the exterior of the property, with negative results. The woman had "Ring" cameras on the exterior of the residence, and she said there were no images of anyone outside her home.



* * *



Staff at the Motel 6, 5505 Brainerd Road, wanted police to check on one of their residents. The man told police that he thought he was hearing voices, but otherwise insisted he was okay. Police gave him their contact number and he said he would call if he needed police or help.

* * *

A man on 15th Avenue told police that his two friends were in a verbal disorder. He also said

that he believed that one of the guys, known only as "Monty," may have damaged a broken down vehicle. He did not know who the vehicle belonged to or what type of damage was done. The vehicle the man pointed out to police was very run down and had all of the windows broken out of it, but it appeared to be very old damage. Without a victim or other individual who witnessed the event, there was no further police action that could be taken. Police told the man that if he knows who the vehicle belongs to, then he should have that person contact law enforcement for further information.

* * *

A man on Sharp Street called police because he was upset with a woman there. The woman was not there when police arrived. The woman is not on the lease at this address, so police told the man that next time she is on the property he should call the police and they would address the issue with her.



* * *

A disorder was reported at Whiteside's Faith Manor, 735 E 10th St. Residents told police that a man was being disorderly. Police noted the man was talking in an elevated manner. He told police that he did nothing, and the other residents were harassing him. The other residents stated the opposite. The man went to his room to avoid further conflict.

* * *

An employee at Big Lots, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, told police that someone broke into one of their storage containers. Police observed a lock with a drilled out core. The employee said nothing was stolen.

* * *

A woman on E. 19th Street told police that someone stole her purse out of her vehicle while the lawn was being mowed. She said the vehicle was unlocked at the time it occurred, between 4-4:30 p.m.

* * *

A dispute was reported at Patten Towers, E. 11th St. A man said a woman approached him and

started "talking crazy." He said he told her to back away. The woman had then called police. No criminal activity occurred. The woman set an alarm for her clothes in the washing machine. She then went to her room.

* * *

A woman on Morris Hill Road told police that her glass door got shattered. Police observed the glass door broken. Police did not see any projectiles that could have broken the glass. Police viewed video footage, but it did not show the door breaking.

* * *

Police noticed an open trunk on a Volkswagon Jetta at the Mai Bell Apartments, 1728 Bailey Ave., on the Hawthorne side of the building. The vehicle was unoccupied and no one came to or from

it in the 15 minutes that police were there. Police closed the trunk and the vehicle automatically locked. The registered owner did not have a current address in the area. The vehicle was not listed as stolen, and police were not able to contact the owner.

* * *

A woman told police she parked her vehicle on the side of the road at approximately the 800 block of Birmingham Highway at approximately 11 p.m. She said she returned to where she left the vehicle and discovered it was no longer there the next day at approximately 11 a.m. She said the keys were not in the vehicle. The tow/repo logs were checked with negative results. The vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

While on patrol at Buffalo Wild Wings, 120 Market St., police observed a white female, later identified, who appeared to be emotionally distressed and slightly intoxicated. She said she was from out of town and did not know how to get back to the Doubletree on Chestnut Street.

Police assisted her back to her hotel, where she was a guest.

* * *

A woman at North Shore Apartments, 328 Cherokee Blvd., told police that sometime stole her Trek Touring bike. She said there was a lock on the bike that must have been cut off in order to steal it. She had no suspect information. Police will get with the management team and try to review the camera footage in the garage.

* * *

A theft was reported at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel, 407 Chestnut St. A man told police that overnight someone stole two mountain bikes from his bike rack, which was attached and locked to the rear of his SUV, while located in the gated parking lot of the hotel. He said the suspect(s) used some sort of cutter instrument to break through the cable locks that were attached to the bike rack. There was no suspect information. Police responded and spoke with the Doubletree management, who said they would check the CCTV cameras when able to do so and call police if they found the incident taking place. The bicycles' description are as follows: a blue Trek mountain bike approximate value of $600. And a black, red and white (primarily black) Gary Fisher mountain bike, approximate value of $600. Two bike rack security cables were broken, value of approximately $100. Total loss of approximately $1,300.

* * *



A man on Mountain Creek Road told police that someone got into his vehicle and stole $5 in cash and $5 in coins, as well as an Apple charger. He said there were no signs of forced entry.

* * *



A woman told police she lost her purse at the Mapco, 201 Browns Ferry Road. She said she left her purse hanging on the door handle of the bathroom stall.

* * *

A man on Maria Street told police that his truck was left there last Wednesday around 3 or 4

p.m. He said he left to go out of town the next day around 1:30 p.m. and was gone

through Saturday. He said when he got back, he cranked the truck up on Monday around noon and noticed a loud noise, but he said he didn’t check it out thoroughly at that time because he wasn’t sure what was wrong. This morning, he got under the vehicle and discovered two cuts where the catalytic converter had been, and it was gone. There have been no estimates yet of what it will cost to replace the converter.

* * *

An employee at the Mapco, 4711 Brainerd Road, told police that a person was in the bathroom for over an hour. Police made contact with the person in the bathroom, and identified him. The employee told police that she did not want him back on the premises, since he occupied the bathroom for so long without a reasonable cause. Police notified the man of this and he told police that he would not return.