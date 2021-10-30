 Saturday, October 30, 2021 56.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Erlanger Health System To Sell 2 Tracts It Owns In Red Bank

Erlanger Health System is to sell two vacant tracts it owns in Red Bank.

They are at 510 and 546 Morrison Springs Road.

The 510 tract is next to where Morrison Springs Road reaches U.S. 27.

The 546 tract is at the entrance to Red Bank Middle School by the former Red Bank Hospital that Erlanger operates as Erlanger North.

The sale will be to Octane Partners LLC for a total $413,000.

Officials said, "Executive Management is mindful of and embraces its purpose and mission to benefit and advance the community Erlanger serves and has determined that converting this asset to cash for reinvestment in Erlanger will further such purpose and mission."


The world lost a good soul this week. A man who had many names - his real name was Edward but all his friends called him Skip or Skipper. To the kids of Lookout Valley he was known as Santa. He was my friend and someone who I respected. Over the years i got to know the man behind the gray beard and red velvet suit. I learned he was a Vietnam veteran and a proud Marine.

Joe Lee Dunn, who is in the UTC Mocs Hall of Fame as a player and, a former coach, has died at 75. He was a Little All-American defensive back for the Mocs from 1965-67. He also served as an assistant coach on three Southern Conference Championship teams in the 1970s. In 1965, he set punt and kickoff return records. He returned 27 punts for 292 yards and 20 kickoffs for

The Chattanooga women's soccer team fell 2-0 at Samford on a wet, windy Friday night at the Shauna Yelton Field in the quarterfinal round of the Southern Conference Tournament. The Bulldogs headed home two goals in the first half and outshot the Mocs 15-4 in the match. The Mocs controlled the ball early in the first half, but Samford was able to get the ball into Chattanooga


