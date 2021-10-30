Erlanger Health System To Sell 2 Tracts It Owns In Red Bank

Erlanger Health System is to sell two vacant tracts it owns in Red Bank.

They are at 510 and 546 Morrison Springs Road.

The 510 tract is next to where Morrison Springs Road reaches U.S. 27.

The 546 tract is at the entrance to Red Bank Middle School by the former Red Bank Hospital that Erlanger operates as Erlanger North.

The sale will be to Octane Partners LLC for a total $413,000.

Officials said, "Executive Management is mindful of and embraces its purpose and mission to benefit and advance the community Erlanger serves and has determined that converting this asset to cash for reinvestment in Erlanger will further such purpose and mission."