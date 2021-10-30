22-Year-Old Stabbed To Death On E. 28th Street Early Saturday Morning

A 22-year-old was stabbed to death on E. 28th Street early Saturday morning.

He was identified as Marcus Preston.

At approximately 5:50 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 2200 block of East 28th Street on a report of a person stabbed.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound and began rendering life saving care.

Officers then secured the scene. Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased.Officers then secured the scene.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

_Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.