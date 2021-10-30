 Saturday, October 30, 2021 57.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

22-Year-Old Stabbed To Death On E. 28th Street Early Saturday Morning

Saturday, October 30, 2021
A 22-year-old was stabbed to death on E. 28th Street early Saturday morning.
 
He was identified as Marcus Preston.
 
At approximately 5:50 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 2200 block of East 28th Street on a report of a person stabbed.
 
Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound and began rendering life saving care.
 
Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased.
Officers then secured the scene.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
 
_Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

Erlanger Trustees Vote 6-3 To Remove Chief Medical Officer

Erlanger trustees, after a closed door meeting on Thursday night, voted 6-3 to remove Dr. Chris Young as chief medical officer and as a trustee. It was alleged that he had released confidential information about the hospital. Erlanger officials said, “As related in the chair’s (Linda Moss Mines) comments, the board takes no action without due consideration of one of its most ... (click for more)

Firefighters Knock Out Potential Fire At Coal Car At The Debutts Yard

Chattanooga firefighters put out a potential fire on a coal car at the Debutts Rail Yard on Saturday morning. Station #4 received an alarm that a rail car full of coal was showing burning embers exiting from the undercarriage hopper. Engine 4, Tanker 17, Battalion 3 and Special Operations personnel were able to cool and extinguish the heat source with roughly 10,000 gallons ... (click for more)

Opinion

Missing Skip In Lookout Valley

The world lost a good soul this week. A man who had many names - his real name was Edward but all his friends called him Skip or Skipper. To the kids of Lookout Valley he was known as Santa. He was my friend and someone who I respected. Over the years i got to know the man behind the gray beard and red velvet suit. I learned he was a Vietnam veteran and a proud Marine. He always ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

HALLOWEEN ONE LINERS For Halloween we dressed up as almonds. Everyone could tell we were nuts. The lesson of Halloween is that pretending to be something you're not may get you elected. I remember when Halloween was the scariest night of the year. Now, it's Election night. I want to be something really scary for Halloween so I'm dressing up as a phone with a battery ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Moc Hall Of Famer Joe Lee Dunn Dies At 75

Joe Lee Dunn, who is in the UTC Mocs Hall of Fame as a player and, a former coach, has died at 75. He was a Little All-American defensive back for the Mocs from 1965-67. He also served as an assistant coach on three Southern Conference Championship teams in the 1970s. In 1965, he set punt and kickoff return records. He returned 27 punts for 292 yards and 20 kickoffs for ... (click for more)

UTC Soccer Ends Season In SoCon Quarterfinals At Samford

The Chattanooga women’s soccer team fell 2-0 at Samford on a wet, windy Friday night at the Shauna Yelton Field in the quarterfinal round of the Southern Conference Tournament. The Bulldogs headed home two goals in the first half and outshot the Mocs 15-4 in the match. The Mocs controlled the ball early in the first half, but Samford was able to get the ball into Chattanooga ... (click for more)


