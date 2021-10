Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ATWOOD, KATHRYN CLARICE

7016 S DENT RD HIXSON, 373432310

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BAIN, SILAS WILLOW

1456 MARIJON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374213632

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

BREU, KIMERLIE T

7199 GRAY HAEK TRL SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

BROADWELL, AMY

9828 MAUDE LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

BROWN, JAMIE LEE

2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD ROSSVILLE,

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

RESISTING ARREST

---

BURTON, SYDNEY SHAE

171 DUCKTOWN ST SODDY DAISY, 373796414

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CHAMBERS, CHAISON R

862 BINFIELD RD MARYVILLE, 37801

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DAUGHTREY, CORRINA B

1802 US 127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

FILLMAN, JOSEPH

229 DELORES DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GILBERT, KATHERINE DENISE

3008 14TH AV CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GOODNER, DONTAE DEVAUGHN

4731 ROCKY RIVER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HOWELL, MIKEL DONAVAN

6726 HARVEST RUN DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HUGHES, ERIC DEWAYNE

2533 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSS.





OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---IRVIN, CORNELIA DEBRA209 WEST DAYTONA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVANDALISM---JONES, COURTNEY MARIE3715 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 374121525Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KNOX, ERIC SCOTT739 COLONEY CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCCONNELL, CONSWELLA D913 MOSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111329Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MENIFEE, MARVIN LUCIOUS4622 PAW TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFIRST DEGREE MURDERESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY---NAVE, STEVEN HEATH217 PRINCESS LN ROSSVILLE, 37401Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFTA (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE)FTA POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS OFFFTA BURGLARY OF A BUSINESSFTA THEFT OF SERVICESFTA BURGLARY---ORTON, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN1732 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213250Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---REINHART, MELISSA LEE1920 GUNBARREL RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37422Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN---REVIERE, DONTE D7817 BASSWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374162404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM OVER $1,000---RODRIGUEZ-PEREZ, AUDENCIO3505 3RD AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEEVADING ARRESTDISOBEDIENCE TO OFFICER DIRECTING TRAFFICDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---SCHUBERTHAN, KARL5194 ABIGAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINESPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW---SERRANO, OSCAR A127 GOODSON AVE. CHSTTSNOOGS, 37405Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolFAILURE TO APPEAR (PTR)---SHAPIRO, STEVEN Y399 THOMPSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374054138Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SMITH, DOMANIEC JEROMYA SIDNEY186 SADDLE HORSE CIR TUNNEL HILL, 30755Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---TAYLOR, AUSTIN RYAN6555 ESQUIRE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IITHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARRESTFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDAGGRAVATED BURGLARY---TAYLOR, JEREMY EVAN3626 CHUMLEY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374153540Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---THOMPSON, CHRISTOPHER JOHN1011 GADD RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WELCHANCE, RICHARD JASON5432 VILLAGE GARDEN DR. OOLTEWAH, 373638586Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WOMACK, WILLIAM J1107 ANITA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112401Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYRECKLESS DRIVING