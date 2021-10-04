Police Blotter: Woman Steals Her Sister's Car As A Prank; 8 Officers Break Up Large Group Outside Nephews

A woman told police she believed her car had been stolen. She said she had her car parked across the street from her home behind the Subway on Browns Ferry Road. While officers were investigating, the woman received a call from her sister informing her that she had her car and had picked it up as a prank that morning.

* * *

Police were dispatched to 2337 McCallie Ave. for a well-being check. Officers met with a man who said that he was cold and wanted a ride. Officers offered him a ride until he decided to change the address. The man then said he would call a friend to pick him up.

* * *

An owner of a vehicle reported stolen from Tall Pine Lane told police that he spotted the vehicle leaving Wings Town on 1805 East 23th St. While patrolling the area, police spotted the vehicle on 2400 McCallie Ave. The driver and the passenger door were opened and no occupants were found. The vehicle was fingerprinted and inventoried. Two bullets and one black pair of pants were recovered and will be turned in to Property. The vehicle was drivable and was released to the owner. Police went to Wings Town to locate video footage of the suspects, but the video footage was not clear enough to gather any helpful information.

* * *

Officers responded to Clarion Inn, 3641 Cummings Hwy., regarding people stuck in an elevator. The fire department arrived on scene, shut down the elevator power and were able to get two adults out of the elevator (a man and a woman). The couple did not wish to make a report. The elevator has been shut down from guest use.

* * *

A woman at Inn Town Suites on Gunbarrel Road told police she wanted her ex-boyfriend to leave her room. The man vacated the premises prior to police arrival. He was showing an OOP, but it had expired. The woman thanked police.

* * *

A landlord on Garfield Street and her husband told police they needed their presence while asking her tenant to move out of the house after giving him a 30-day eviction notice earlier. She said the tenant was under a program for six months from an agency that assists homeless people. The agency paid the first three months in full for him and paid the other three months until the tenant was able to pay on his own. She and the tenant agreed on a month-to-month lease. The landlord decided to terminate the lease due to unpaid rent. She was told by the police to go through the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office eviction process until the police are able to step in and take legal action.

* * *

A man told police he found a purse and wallet while walking in the parking lot close to Finley Stadium. Police found the items of the purse were scattered on the ground. The wallet contained a Social Security card. Officers brought all items to Property for booking.

* * *

The manager at the Microtel Inn & Suites, 7014 McCutcheon Road, told police a man came to the front desk and said a woman in room 227 was unconscious. The manager said they gave the man two cans of Narcan and he used it on the woman, causing her to wake and be alert. The manager said the woman and man then got into a friend's vehicle and left prior to police, fire and EMS arrival. He said they did not have any information on the woman, other than she goes by the name "PJ."

* * *



A man told police he lost his wallet at the Walmart, 501 Signal Mountain Road, around 3 p.m. He said he had called and cancelled all his cards.

* * *

A man told police he locked his bicycle on the bike rack outside of the gym on Lee Highway. He said after his workout he came outside to find his bicycle stolen. He said his bike was a Polygon bike with a green and gray frame that had the approximate value of $700. He said he would call in at a later time to give the serial number for the bike.

* * *

A woman on Passenger Street reported that Chattanooga Fire Department needed to break two doors to enter a residence with a fire alarm going off. The locks on the doors cost $650 each. The woman was given a report card for insurance purposes.

* * *

Police were called to the Mayan Kitchen, 507 Broad St., on the reports of an unconscious person. Police spoke with a white male who was sleeping. Chattanooga FD responded and checked the man out and he had no medical complaints. The man was eventually able to stand and walk on his own without posing a danger to himself or others. He went on his way.

* * *

A man on Plaza Circle told police that an unknown black sedan was parked across the street from this address. Police observed the described vehicle, which was occupied by a man they identified. The man said he lived a few houses down the street. This was confirmed through a check of his ID. A check for warrants was conducted with negative results. Police observed no criminal activity taking place and the man lived a couple of houses down from the caller, therefore no police action was necessary.

* * *



A suspicious person was reported at a residence on Kirby Avenue. Police met with a man there who said that he was trying to turn the lights on in his house. Officers assisted him with turning the breakers back on.

* * *

A woman told police that someone went into her unlocked vehicle and took her cash and gold necklace. She said she believes the theft may have occurred while she was inside the Speedway at 2245 Hickory Valley Road. Police, along with the woman and the store manager, viewed the store security camera, but did not observe anyone around the woman's vehicle.

* * *

A man at the Clarion Inn, 3641 Cummings Hwy., told police his vehicle had been broken into, but nothing had been taken. Officers observed scratch marks on the top of the inside of the driver's side door where someone may have pried the door open. The man showed officers where his vehicle had been ransacked and rummaged through. Officers spoke to the manager of the Clarion to attempt to obtain footage, but were unable to do so due to the owner not being there for authorization. Officers will return to the Clarion Inn at a later time to attempt to obtain video footage.

* * *

A disorder was reported at a residence on Premium Drive. Police met with a woman, her husband and their neighbor. The woman said that their neighbor acts like he owns the street and does whatever he wants. She said that her husband went and confronted the neighbor and a verbal argument started. The husband and the neighbor said nothing happened and they just want each other to get along. At this time, it appeared that the neighbor had not been breaking any laws.

* * *

Police were dispatched to the Walmart, 490 Greenway View Dr., regarding a person panhandling and almost getting hit by vehicles in the middle of the street. Police made contact with the man and identified him. Police told him that he cannot panhandle and that police received calls about him obstructing the roadway. The man acknowledged what police told him and he left the area. He was entered into the Panhandling Log and received a warning.

* * *

A disorder was reported at Kanku's Five, 7900 Shallowford Road. The owner told police that a woman had been in the bathroom for two hours and would not come out. He said he wanted the woman trespassed from the property. Officers made contact with the woman, who was still in the bathroom. Officers walked her off the property and informed her she was trespassed from the property.

* * *

Police were flagged down by the owner of Nephews, 4380 Dorris St. He told police there was a large group of people gathered outside of Nephews. He said the group that was gathered were not patrons of the bar and he wished to have them removed from the bar property. There were eight CPD officers who responded to the bar to assist in removing the people from the parking lot of Nephews. In addition to the large crowd in the parking lot, there were vehicles parked in the roadway and large groups of people walking in the roadway to and from vehicles, causing a disruption to the normal flow of traffic. CPD officers on scene ordered everyone present to leave the property, as the bar owner said anyone outside of the bar, in the parking lot and surrounding areas were not patrons of the bar and were no longer allowed on the property. The large group of people did leave the area at the direction of officers.