Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BRADFORD, ANTHONY GIFFORD

320 ESTHER ST NEW SMYRNA BCH, 32169

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BROWN, CYRION

117 VALLEY VIEW AVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

ASSAULT

---

CLARK, CRISPIN GAGE

912 STILES RD LA FAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

GEE, ZACKARY R

601 BITSY LN RED BANK, 374152902

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---GRIFFITH, CHELSEA LEANN3918 BENNETT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00---GROVE, JAMES TRAVIS2953 VALLEY VIEW RD CROSSVILLE, 38572Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---HEATHINGTON, DAVID LEE608 N PARKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UNDBURGLARY---HICKS, DAMIEN LEE5301 MARION AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF SCH IPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASIMPLE POSSESSION---MILLER, SHELBY ANN314 CENTRAL STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MOORE, JUANA DUNYAEL21 E 42ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---POE, TAYLOR ABRAHAM REECE22 BARTON STREET RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY---RENFROE, CONNER JAMES1500 DUNCAN AVE, CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---RENZA, DONNA601 SAM LOVE ROAD ROCKY FACE, 30740Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---ROBLERO, ROSA E3915 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW---SCHOFIELD, SHANIKA NESHAY7255 Lee Hwy Chattanooga, 374211701Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SHEPHERD, JAMAL LEBRON1815 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063058Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---SISSON, ANDREA TANISHA102 POLO FIELD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191026Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---SMITH, KELVIN404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SPANN, LOGAN TYLER1717 BAGWELL AVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---STRAUSS, TZVI Y960 ST JOHNS PLACE NEW YORK, 11213Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT / DEBIT CARD---VOGELSANG, MADISON TAYLOR ROSE328 CHEROKEE BLVD OFF 5 POINTS NORTH APT 237 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---WATTS, KYREE DORCELL541 WOODLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROBATION)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS THEFTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS THEFT---WHITE, JAWAN LATRAIL506 HEMPHILL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCH VIPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---WHITT, SHANNON DARLINA727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---WILSON, ZACHARY SCOTT316 WILD TURKEY LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE