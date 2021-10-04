 Tuesday, October 5, 2021 71.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Greg Beck Proposes Memorial Park For Local Homicide Victims

Monday, October 4, 2021

County Commission District 5 candidate Greg Beck said officials should move forward now with a Victims Memorial paying tribute to homicide victims of violence in Chattanooga and Hamilton County.

He said, "We are recommending that a certain amount of acreage be set aside for a park that would consist of a wall of names and dates of these victims.

"The park would also have an amphitheater for annual programs,a large seating area, a fountain and would be located in an accessible area for public viewing and ample parking for public participation.

"Presently, there are two sites that have been identified as a possible location for the park." 

Chris King, chairman of the Beck campaign, said, "Now is the time for the Memorial to be established at least in the minds and hearts of the families who have lost loved ones to homicide in the area.

"The burden of creating such a park should be shared by the whole city and county and possibly the state of Tennessee.  This is a unique opportunity to let families know that we care and we share their grief.

The victims of violence are mostly young people that could have been CEOs, clergy, politicians, and a whole host of community servants had they made the right decisions or been in the right place at the right time.

"Over the past 10 years, there has been a total of 274 homicides in the city and county and we should not forget our victims and their families should know that we will never let their names fall into oblivion.

"The park would be a solemn place where families could come and reminisce over the lives of their loved ones, and possibly comfort other families who have met the same fate."

Mr. King said, "It is more than a notion to create such a park so it would require a number of partners to come to the table. Acquisition of property, renditions of the park, architects and greatest of all - donors - must be a part of the conversation. 

"If you would like to be a part of this effort, please contact us at Greg Beck campaign, PO Box 25497, Chattanooga, TN 37422.

 


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: David, I have posted. ARMOUR, JEFFERY L 2404 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton

Police responded to a Rossville Boulevard call on Friday and were told Walker County deputies were pursuing a black Dodge that had crossed the Tennessee border. Dispatch later told Chattanooga

County Commission District 5 candidate Greg Beck said officials should move forward now with a Victims Memorial paying tribute to homicide victims of violence in Chattanooga and Hamilton County.



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: David, I have posted. ARMOUR, JEFFERY L 2404 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BETTIS, SHANNON BLAKE 1732 EAST CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County REGISTRATION, EXPIRED POSSESSION ... (click for more)

Marler Arrested After Chase From Walker County To Rossville Boulevard In Which Deputy's Car Was Damaged

Police responded to a Rossville Boulevard call on Friday and were told Walker County deputies were pursuing a black Dodge that had crossed the Tennessee border. Dispatch later told Chattanooga Police that the vehicle had crashed on Rossville Boulevard. A Walker County deputy took the driver, Jesse Brandon Marler, 38, into custody. Police said they observed damage to both Marler’s ... (click for more)

Strengthen City Court And Let Chattanoogans Choose Their Judges

On Tuesday, our City Council is voting on the final reading of an ordinance to demolish Division II of Chattanooga City Court without the approval of the citizens of this city. According to our council’s own statements, this is primarily because the current judge sitting in Division II believes that the position is not needed at this time based on emails that the Judge has sent ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Stuff I Think About

After I had my haircut on Monday, I sat and pondered what I might write about that might be fruitful. I couldn’t decide but in the sprit of equality, allow me to share the finalists of my thoughts: * * * THE YMCA SKYSCRAPER – The YMCA of Middle Tennessee (Metro Nashville) has just announced its new headquarters will be a 60-story skyscraper. In what will be the largest residential ... (click for more)

Moc Golfers Eighth At Evie Odom Invitational

The Chattanooga Mocs women’s golf team is eighth with 18 holes to play at the Evie Odom Invitational. The Mocs 286 today provides a 571 total which is two behind North Florida in seventh and 11 clear of Campbell and host Old Dominion in ninth. That’s come behind the stellar work of Dorota Zalewska. Zalewska turned in a 3-under 67 Monday for a two-day total of 135 (-5). That’s ... (click for more)

Covenant's Burrell, Sandhoff Named USA South Players Of The Week

Covenant women's soccer senior Kailey Burrell was named the USA South Player of the Week and junior Lucy Sandhoff earned USA South Defensive Player of the Week honors, announced the league on Monday. It is the first career player of the week honor for Burrell, while it is Sandhoff's second career defensive award. Burrell, a senior from Trenton, Ga., scored two goals and ... (click for more)


