Greg Beck Proposes Memorial Park For Local Homicide Victims

County Commission District 5 candidate Greg Beck said officials should move forward now with a Victims Memorial paying tribute to homicide victims of violence in Chattanooga and Hamilton County.

He said, "We are recommending that a certain amount of acreage be set aside for a park that would consist of a wall of names and dates of these victims.

"The park would also have an amphitheater for annual programs,a large seating area, a fountain and would be located in an accessible area for public viewing and ample parking for public participation.

"Presently, there are two sites that have been identified as a possible location for the park."

Chris King, chairman of the Beck campaign, said, "Now is the time for the Memorial to be established at least in the minds and hearts of the families who have lost loved ones to homicide in the area.

"The burden of creating such a park should be shared by the whole city and county and possibly the state of Tennessee. This is a unique opportunity to let families know that we care and we share their grief. The victims of violence are mostly young people that could have been CEOs, clergy, politicians, and a whole host of community servants had they made the right decisions or been in the right place at the right time.

"Over the past 10 years, there has been a total of 274 homicides in the city and county and we should not forget our victims and their families should know that we will never let their names fall into oblivion.

"The park would be a solemn place where families could come and reminisce over the lives of their loved ones, and possibly comfort other families who have met the same fate."

Mr. King said, "It is more than a notion to create such a park so it would require a number of partners to come to the table. Acquisition of property, renditions of the park, architects and greatest of all - donors - must be a part of the conversation.

"If you would like to be a part of this effort, please contact us at Greg Beck campaign, PO Box 25497, Chattanooga, TN 37422.