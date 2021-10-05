Young Photographer Fills Need For A Chattanooga Calendar

Andrew Keller, a 19-year-old home schooler who's been taking pictures since he was three, has come out with a 2022 calendar of scenic views from the Chattanooga area.He says, "My Mawmaw (Marilyn Struthers) likes calendars, but she had trouble finding one with Chattanooga scenes. I noticed the same thing - there are not that many Chattanooga calendars."So the young entrepreneur from Chattanooga Valley came up with his best Chattanooga shots from recently to as far back as five years ago for his 2022 Calender of Chattanooga & Surrounding Area.He worked out arrangements with a Fort Oglethorpe printer to produce the calendar.Available currently in eight local stores, it has a cover featuring Chattanooga's downtown bridges as well as shots of Cloudland Canyon, Coolidge Park, the Incline Railway, the Delta Queen at the riverfront, a Railroad Museum steam train, Point Park, Rock City's Lover's Leap, the Walnut Street Bridge, Lula Falls and the Chattanooga Choo Choo.Andrew says, "From a very young age I took a deep interest in photography. When I was three years old my dad bought me a huge, old camera from a yard sale. I loved it though."He moved on to an iPhone 3 and then a small red Olympus point-and-shoot camera was under the family Christmas tree in 2011. Using this camera, he started making greeting cards and sold them for a dollar each.In March of 2014, he received his first "real camera." His Grandma and Grandpa Struthers gave him their old Nikon D40xDSLR as they had upgraded to a newer model. By December of that year, he upgraded himself to a Nikon D7100. He got a deal at $940.Andrew purchased his first drone last year and now he is an FAA certified drone pilot. Some of the photos in the calendar were taken using the drone.He has also gotten into videography and he can mount photos on metal, acrylic or canvas.Information on ordering the calendar is at ISOneedphotos.com.