Young Photographer Fills Need For A Chattanooga Calendar

Andrew Keller, a 19-year-old home schooler who's been taking pictures since he was three, has come out with a 2022 calendar of scenic views from the Chattanooga area.

He says, "My Mawmaw (Marilyn Struthers) likes calendars, but she had trouble finding one with Chattanooga scenes. I noticed the same thing - there are not that many Chattanooga calendars."

So the young entrepreneur from Chattanooga Valley came up with his best Chattanooga shots from recently to as far back as five years ago for his 2022 Calender of Chattanooga & Surrounding Area.
He worked out arrangements with a Fort Oglethorpe printer to produce the calendar.

Available currently in eight local stores, it has a cover featuring Chattanooga's downtown bridges as well as shots of Cloudland Canyon, Coolidge Park, the Incline Railway, the Delta Queen at the riverfront, a Railroad Museum steam train, Point Park, Rock City's Lover's Leap, the Walnut Street Bridge, Lula Falls and the Chattanooga Choo Choo.

Andrew says, "From a very young age I took a deep interest in photography. When I was three years old my dad bought me a huge, old camera from a yard sale. I loved it though."

He moved on to an iPhone 3 and then a small red Olympus point-and-shoot camera was under the family Christmas tree in 2011. Using this camera, he started making greeting cards and sold them for a dollar each.

In March of 2014, he received his first "real camera." His Grandma and Grandpa Struthers gave him their old Nikon D40xDSLR as they had upgraded to a newer model. By December of that year, he upgraded himself to a Nikon D7100. He got a deal at $940.

Andrew purchased his first drone last year and now he is an FAA certified drone pilot. Some of the photos in the calendar were taken using the drone.

He has also gotten into videography and he can mount photos on metal, acrylic or canvas.

Information on ordering the calendar is at ISOneedphotos.com.

Man Facing Charges After Shooting And Killing His Son's Pit Bull

Police Blotter: 10 People Leave McAlister's Deli Without Paying $456 Bill; Man Says Tenants Above Him Are Throwing T-Shirts On His Balcony

Health Department To Offer Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shots Without An Appointment Beginning Oct. 11, 2021; Gives Flu Vaccination Recommendations


A 68-year-old Harrison man is facing charges after police said he shot and killed his son's pit bull. Leroy Allen Hayes, of 9506 Pearson Road, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, DUI,

An employee at McAlister's Deli, 2288 Gunbarrel Road, told police that 10 people left without paying their $456 tab. Officers watched video, but could not get a clear picture to possibly identify

The Hamilton County Health Department will no longer require appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot at the Tennessee Riverpark beginning Monday. Boosters will also be available without



Opinion

Just Fix The Roads

Everyone knows and can feel how terrible the condition our roads are in. They have been in bad shape for years. Didn't Candidate Kelly campaign on the promise that he would fix Chattanooga's roads ? He even had himself on TV fixing potholes in a campaign ad. I also remember after he was elected mayor he announced he had budgeted over $1 million for road repairs. Well, I've only

Roy Exum: Stuff I Think About

After I had my haircut on Monday, I sat and pondered what I might write about that might be fruitful. I couldn't decide but in the sprit of equality, allow me to share the finalists of my thoughts: * * * THE YMCA SKYSCRAPER – The YMCA of Middle Tennessee (Metro Nashville) has just announced its new headquarters will be a 60-story skyscraper. In what will be the largest residential

Sports

Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Now Firmly In Place As Vols Quarterback Starter

Toward the end of his media session on Monday, Josh Heupel was asked who's starting at quarterback Saturday against South Carolina. Tennessee's first-year football coach probably would've dodged the question a few weeks ago, but not now. "Hendon will be the one this week, yes." Well, of course, Hendon Hooker will be starting. The 6-foot-4, 218-pound redshirt senior has

Moc Golfers Eighth At Evie Odom Invitational

The Chattanooga Mocs women's golf team is eighth with 18 holes to play at the Evie Odom Invitational. The Mocs 286 today provides a 571 total which is two behind North Florida in seventh and 11 clear of Campbell and host Old Dominion in ninth. That's come behind the stellar work of Dorota Zalewska. Zalewska turned in a 3-under 67 Monday for a two-day total of 135 (-5). That's


