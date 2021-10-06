Developer Plans 42 Residential Units At Former Fox 61 Site On Main Street

A developer is planning 42 residential units, plus commercial space, at the former site of Fox 61 at 1101 Main St.

1101 Main LLC is acquiring the 1.7 acres from Sinclair Communications.

Parking will be internal to the site.

The request is to rezone from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial

Zone for the mixed-use residential and commercial development.

The staff of the Regional Planning Agency is recommending approval.

The request goes before the Planning Commission on Monday at 1 p.m. at the County Courthouse.