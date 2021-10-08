Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 107 New Cases

he Hamilton County Health Department reported one more coronavirus death on Friday and 107 new positive cases, down from 117 the day before. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 62,500. The death total is at 631.

It is reported the death was a white female, age 61-70.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 157 in Hamilton County - down from 164 on Thursday. Seven more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 51 Hamilton County inpatients and 46 patients are in ICU - no change from Thursday.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 60,427, which is 97 percent.

There are 1,442 active cases, down from 1,460 on Thursday.