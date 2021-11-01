Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BOWIE, MICHAEL
18302 HAMPTIN HILL HUMBLE,
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CONNER, MONICK MONA
810 W 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE 391704
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
---
DONATELL, MEREDITH WHITNEY
7411 ROYAL HARBOUR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FORD, JASON CARL
5414 LONGVIEW DR.
HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
GILLEY, GLENN ATKIN
5422 CLEMONS RD. EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GOLDSTON, BRANDON JAMES
3138 Durham Dr Se Cleveland, 37323
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
GRASSO, JADE
908 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GRIFFITH, GAVIN T
113 BELLINGHAM DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
HALL, JAMES CHRISTOPHER
11061 MATTHEWS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSS.
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE III
---
HARDEN, STACY ALEXANDRIA
27 ORIOLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
JONES, MASON A
728 MARKET ST. APT. 906 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
LEATH, MICHAEL ALLEN
912 DONALDSON RD APT 103 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LOFTON, WILLIAM KEVIN
5442 TOWNE HILLS LN HIXSON, 373433798
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MALCHASKI, CHRISTY MARIE
2304 PINEWAY TRAIL LAKESITE, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
MASON, JESSICA LYNN
309 WALMART DRIVE LOT 58 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MCKINNEY, LEON HOLTON
4803 RANGER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
NICHOLS, JOHN DOUGLAS
4616 Fairbluff Ln Chattanooga, 374163707
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
OLIVER, PHILLIP RAY
9007 WOCANDA ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37516
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PADGETT, ROBERT
702 OGRADY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
SCHIESSER, ZACHERY CALEB,
105 BARKER RD. RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SCOTT, GREGORY WILLIAM
5822 BUNCH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
SHOLTZ, NADIEA LYNN
6721 GRAZING LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
---
SHRADER, CHARLES
8675 Tradewind Cir Ooltewah, 373632946
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SWAFFORD, ROBERT LABEN
525 TIMBERLINKS DR. SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
---
TAYLOR, DOMINIQUE DA SHON
2710 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
THORNTON, ALICIA SHANAE
6605 RIGGINS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLIAMS, KENYA EMANI-RASHIDA
3916 Basil Way Sw Atlanta, 303314130
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
WILSON, MARTIN ONEAL
911 N Hickory St Chattanooga, 374063143
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW