 Monday, November 1, 2021 46.0°F   shallow fog   Shallow Fog

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Monday, November 1, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BOWIE, MICHAEL 
18302 HAMPTIN HILL HUMBLE, 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CONNER, MONICK MONA 
810 W 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE 391704
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
---
DONATELL, MEREDITH WHITNEY 
7411 ROYAL HARBOUR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FORD, JASON CARL 
5414 LONGVIEW DR.

HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
GILLEY, GLENN ATKIN 
5422 CLEMONS RD. EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GOLDSTON, BRANDON JAMES 
3138 Durham Dr Se Cleveland, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
GRASSO, JADE 
908 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GRIFFITH, GAVIN T 
113 BELLINGHAM DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
HALL, JAMES CHRISTOPHER 
11061 MATTHEWS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSS.
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE III
---
HARDEN, STACY ALEXANDRIA 
27 ORIOLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
JONES, MASON A 
728 MARKET ST. APT. 906 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
LEATH, MICHAEL ALLEN 
912 DONALDSON RD APT 103 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LOFTON, WILLIAM KEVIN 
5442 TOWNE HILLS LN HIXSON, 373433798 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MALCHASKI, CHRISTY MARIE 
2304 PINEWAY TRAIL LAKESITE, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
MASON, JESSICA LYNN 
309 WALMART DRIVE LOT 58 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MCKINNEY, LEON HOLTON 
4803 RANGER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
NICHOLS, JOHN DOUGLAS 
4616 Fairbluff Ln Chattanooga, 374163707 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
OLIVER, PHILLIP RAY 
9007 WOCANDA ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37516 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PADGETT, ROBERT 
702 OGRADY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
SCHIESSER, ZACHERY CALEB, 
105 BARKER RD. RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SCOTT, GREGORY WILLIAM 
5822 BUNCH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
SHOLTZ, NADIEA LYNN 
6721 GRAZING LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
---
SHRADER, CHARLES 
8675 Tradewind Cir Ooltewah, 373632946 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SWAFFORD, ROBERT LABEN 
525 TIMBERLINKS DR. SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
---
TAYLOR, DOMINIQUE DA SHON 
2710 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
THORNTON, ALICIA SHANAE 
6605 RIGGINS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLIAMS, KENYA EMANI-RASHIDA 
3916 Basil Way Sw Atlanta, 303314130 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
WILSON, MARTIN ONEAL 
911 N Hickory St Chattanooga, 374063143 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW


November 1, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

October 31, 2021

Chattanooga Times Newspaper Winding Down Print Delivery

October 31, 2021

Top Hamilton County Schools Salaries For 2021


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BOWIE, MICHAEL 18302 HAMPTIN HILL HUMBLE, Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Times is winding down its print delivery. Many readers on Sunday, including those in East Brainerd, received an insert that said "Daily Print Delivery in this Area ends 12/31/21." ... (click for more)

Here are the top Hamilton County Schools salaries: (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BOWIE, MICHAEL 18302 HAMPTIN HILL HUMBLE, Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA --- CONNER, MONICK MONA 810 W 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge POSSESSION ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Times Newspaper Winding Down Print Delivery

The Chattanooga Times is winding down its print delivery. Many readers on Sunday, including those in East Brainerd, received an insert that said "Daily Print Delivery in this Area ends 12/31/21." The newspaper earlier said the print delivery - except for Sunday - would be gone by next June. The insert said Sunday delivery and an Ipad "is available with your digital subscription ... (click for more)

Opinion

Redistricting To Save Commissioner Baker

The redistricting of District 1 and 2 should be titled, Saving Commissioner Chip Baker. First, I wish to thank the Hamilton County Commissioners and Chairwoman Sabrena Smedley on their redistricting effort, which is no small matter. Smedley will make a super-fine mayor for Hamilton County, as the Chattanoogan poll has demonstrated. I base this upon her in depth operational ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My November Garden

As the afternoon sun stretched across the leaves in the garden after three gloomy days, the roses on the bushes seemed to be a spectacularly vivid red as we took our monthly jaunt in the garden. The winter rye grass seed is really coming along, the lush green fighting through this week’s leaves, and, as we gather up a supply of orchids and onions for our monthly report, I’m told ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Fall To Forward Madison FC, 2-1; CFC Also Loses On The Road

Forward Madison FC, which had already been knocked out of the playoffs, finished the season with a 2-1 home victory over the Chattanooga Red Wolves. The Wisconsin team scored on a Christian Enriquez free kick just after the half hour mark. It was his first pro goal. Madison gained a 2-0 advantage when a Chattanooga defender attempted a clearance and it wound up rattling off ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Gets Defensive In 13-3 Win Over Furman

The Chattanooga Mocs averaged more than 31 points per game in winning four of their first seven football games, but they let their defense do the talking on Saturday at Finley Stadium. It was Homecoming and some 6,448 fans endured cooler weather and a light rain to watch the Mocs improve to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in conference play with a hard-fought 13-3 victory over the Furman ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors