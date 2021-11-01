Home Damaged By Fire On Hidden Harbor Road Monday Afternoon

A home on Hidden Harbor Road was damaged by fire on Monday afternoon.

The homeowner attempted to put a fire out in his garage but was unsuccessful. At 2:11 p.m., a 911 call was made by the homeowner reporting a garage fire at 1810 Hidden Harbor Road (Hixson area).

The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) responded and arrived on the scene within minutes reporting heavy smoke pouring out of the front eaves and garage doors. Firefighters quickly entered the home, extinguished the fire and contained it into the garage.

No injuries were reported, but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries.

Dallas Bay VFD officials reported damages around $50,000. The homeowners were insured and will be staying at a hotel temporarily.

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the scene to assist Dallas Bay VFD and Soddy Daisy FD stood by at the their station for any additional emergency calls.



