 Wednesday, November 10, 2021 73.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 6 More Die From COVID And 36 New Cases; Tennessee Has 29 More Deaths

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department reported six more coronavirus deaths on Wednesday and 36 new positive cases, down from 61 on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 64,509. The death total is at 660.

It is reported the deaths were five men and one woman; three white, two black and one race not determined; one age 41-50, one age 51-60, three age 61-70 and one 71-80.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 59 in Hamilton County - down from 60 on Tuesday. Five more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 18 Hamilton County inpatients and nine patients are in ICU - down from 14 on Tuesday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 63,235, which is 98 percent. There are 614 active cases, down from 618 on Tuesday.

Tennessee reported 2,073 new cases on Wednesday, for a total of 1,292,195 coronavirus cases. 

There were 29 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Tuesday, for a total of 16,630.

The state currently has 745 people hospitalized from the virus, three fewer than the day before.

The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 10.460 million.

There have been 1,264,325 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 98 percent.

Here are the numbers by county, last updated on Friday:

Bledsoe County:  3,515 cases, up 1; 18 deaths

Bradley County:  22,334 cases, up 15; 203 deaths

Grundy County: 2,891 cases, up 8; 39 deaths

Marion County: 5,822 cases, up 4; 55 deaths

McMinn County: 10,612 cases, up 9; 135 deaths, up 1

Meigs County: 2,201 cases, up 1; 29 deaths

Polk County: 3,208 cases; 31 deaths

Rhea County: 7,027 cases, up 2; 93 deaths

Sequatchie County: 3,033 cases, up 2; 33 deaths

Knox County: 79,439 cases, up 111; 939 deaths, up 1

Davidson County: 122,286 cases, up 153; 1,177 deaths

Shelby County: 145,494 cases, up 223; 2,291 deaths, up 3


November 10, 2021

Armed Robber Sentenced For Attacking Customers And Stealing Opioids From Multiple Pharmacies

November 10, 2021

Georgia Has 67 More Coronavirus Deaths And 683 New Cases

November 10, 2021

Police Blotter: Semi Causes Damage On Dead End Street; Janitor Wants People Sleeping In Elevator Removed


Anthony Lavell Williams, Jr. has been sentenced for perpetrating a string of armed robberies in Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cobb, and Hall Counties during which Williams assaulted pharmacy customers ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 67 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,255. There are 683 new cases on Wednesday, as that ... (click for more)

A man on Drew Road told police that a semi tried to go up Drew Road, which has no outlet, with a sign stating "no trucks". He said the semi tried to turn around in two of his property lots, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Armed Robber Sentenced For Attacking Customers And Stealing Opioids From Multiple Pharmacies

Anthony Lavell Williams, Jr. has been sentenced for perpetrating a string of armed robberies in Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cobb, and Hall Counties during which Williams assaulted pharmacy customers and forced employees to surrender cash and tens of thousands of opioids and amphetamines to him. “Driven by greed, Anthony Williams terrorized our community and sought to profit ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 67 More Coronavirus Deaths And 683 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 67 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,255. There are 683 new cases on Wednesday, as that total reaches 1,271,271 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 87,599, which is an increase of 134 since Tuesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: ... (click for more)

Opinion

Happy Birthday To The Marines

One of my dearest friends always talks about “her Marine,” her husband of 50 plus years. As any veteran of the Marine Corp will tell you, there are no former Marines. This U.S. Army wife and mom joins our nation today in celebrating the Marine Corp Birthday and the men and women who have served in the defense of our nation and its ideals of liberty, equality and justice. So, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A NJ ‘Nobody’ Wins

The script reads like an episode on “The Sopranos.” Here we have a pro-labor Democrat who is one of New Jersey’s top lawmakers in the state legislature. Stephen Sweeney has served in the legislature for 20 years, most notably as the president of the Senate. And then we have Edward Durr, a truck driver for a furniture company who is just as fed up with “fat cat” politicians as an ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Mocs Fall To Belmont After Horrible First Quarter

Chattanooga’s Lady Mocs played pretty even basketball with the Belmont Lady Bruins Tuesday night at McKenzie Arena for the final three quarters, but it was a disastrous opening 10 minutes that spelled doom for the home team as they dropped their season opener by an 88-70 margin to the team from Nashville. UTC coach Katie Burrows didn’t point to that difference in field goals ... (click for more)

UTC Men's Basketball Defeats Loyola Marymount In Season Opener, 75-64

LOS ANGELES, Calif. --- Graduate David Jean-Baptiste scored a game-high 26 points while sophomore Malachi Smith added 21 during a season-opening 75-64 win over Loyola Marymount on the road in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday night inside a raucous Gersten Pavilion. Jean-Baptiste and Smith become the first duo to post 20 or more points in a season opener since 2016. Chattanooga ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors