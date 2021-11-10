Hamilton County Has 6 More Die From COVID And 36 New Cases; Tennessee Has 29 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported six more coronavirus deaths on Wednesday and 36 new positive cases, down from 61 on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 64,509. The death total is at 660.

It is reported the deaths were five men and one woman; three white, two black and one race not determined; one age 41-50, one age 51-60, three age 61-70 and one 71-80.



The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 59 in Hamilton County - down from 60 on Tuesday. Five more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 18 Hamilton County inpatients and nine patients are in ICU - down from 14 on Tuesday.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 63,235, which is 98 percent. There are 614 active cases, down from 618 on Tuesday.

Tennessee reported 2,073 new cases on Wednesday, for a total of 1,292,195 coronavirus cases.



There were 29 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Tuesday, for a total of 16,630.



The state currently has 745 people hospitalized from the virus, three fewer than the day before.



The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 10.460 million.



There have been 1,264,325 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 98 percent.



Here are the numbers by county, last updated on Friday:



Bledsoe County: 3,515 cases, up 1; 18 deaths



Bradley County: 22,334 cases, up 15; 203 deaths



Grundy County: 2,891 cases, up 8; 39 deaths



Marion County: 5,822 cases, up 4; 55 deaths



McMinn County: 10,612 cases, up 9; 135 deaths, up 1



Meigs County: 2,201 cases, up 1; 29 deaths



Polk County: 3,208 cases; 31 deaths



Rhea County: 7,027 cases, up 2; 93 deaths



Sequatchie County: 3,033 cases, up 2; 33 deaths



Knox County: 79,439 cases, up 111; 939 deaths, up 1



Davidson County: 122,286 cases, up 153; 1,177 deaths



Shelby County: 145,494 cases, up 223; 2,291 deaths, up 3