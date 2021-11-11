 Thursday, November 11, 2021 61.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Hamilton County ICU COVID Patients Drops To 6; No New Deaths, 51 More Cases

Thursday, November 11, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department reported no more coronavirus deaths on Thursday and 51 new positive cases, up from 36 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 64,560. The death total is at 660.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 61 in Hamilton County - up form 59 on Wednesday. Three more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 19 Hamilton County inpatients and six patients are in ICU - down from nine on Wednesday. This is the fewest number of ICU patients since July 9. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 63,303, which is 98 percent.

There are 597 active cases, down from 614 on Wednesday.


November 11, 2021

Police Blotter: Habitual Shoplifter Keeps Taking Beer From Speedway; Woman Fakes Power Of Attorney To Take Prisoner's Money

A cashier at the Speedway, 1330 East 3rd St., told police a man stole beer and fled the area on foot. He said the man was a black male, 40-50 years old, six feet tall and was wearing an orange jacket, blue jeans, a camouflage hat, and carrying a black backpack. He also reported the man was a habitual shoplifter, however is always gone before police arrive. This man took nine Bud ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAKER, CHARLES 5305 KIMBRO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- BELL, MICHAEL TYRONE 717 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 60 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED ... (click for more)

Opinion

Show Respect For Citizens And The Court

As a Hamilton County citizen, I’m embarrassed by the reprimand recently given to Judge Gerald Webb by the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct. His Facebook posts, which partly gave rise to the reprimand, trivialize the suffering of the victims of crime that come before his Court. The posts also mock criminal defendants, who are innocent until proven guilty. Regardless of what crimes ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Season Of Thanks

We’re there; two weeks from today is Thanksgiving and in recent days I have tried to include gratitude and giving thanks into my morning readings. My favorite Christian author is Max Lucado. He is a pastor, speaker, and best-selling author who, in his own words, “writes books for people who don’t read books.” He serves the people of Oak Hills Church in San Antonio, Texas, and his ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Rae Burrell Injury Casts Shadow On Lady Vols Season

Tennessee began its women’s basketball season Wednesday night without Jordan Horston, who was sidelined with an ankle injury. Teammate Tamari Kay joined Horston on the bench shortly thereafter due to two early fouls. The most stunning exit happened shortly before halftime, though, when Rae Burrell picked herself up off the Thompson-Boling Arena floor and immediately sat back ... (click for more)

No. 19 Mocs Travel To Mercer In Battle For SoCon Title

The 19th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs have what all the hard work making dreams come true at hand. Funny story, so do the Mercer Bears as the Southern Conference tri-leaders square off Saturday in Macon at Five Star Stadium. Both have control of their destiny in the Southern Conference race. The two combatants are 5-1 and tied with ETSU atop the SoCon standings. It sets up as one ... (click for more)


