Hamilton County ICU COVID Patients Drops To 6; No New Deaths, 51 More Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported no more coronavirus deaths on Thursday and 51 new positive cases, up from 36 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 64,560. The death total is at 660.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 61 in Hamilton County - up form 59 on Wednesday. Three more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 19 Hamilton County inpatients and six patients are in ICU - down from nine on Wednesday. This is the fewest number of ICU patients since July 9.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 63,303, which is 98 percent.

There are 597 active cases, down from 614 on Wednesday.