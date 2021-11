Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BERGER, TIMOTHY E

9333 WYNDOVER DR OOLTEWAH, 373638021

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TRAFFICKING FOR COMMERCIAL SEX ACT

SOLICITATION OF A MINOR

---

BERNARD, TEVIN LAPRE

1418 STRATTON PLACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BRATTON, JENNIFER LEE

976 MOUNT ZION ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BURCHFIELD, TOMMY LEE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING ON ROADWAY FOR LANED TRAFFIC

USE OF SAFETY BELTS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---BURNETTE, KEVIN RAY3315 BONNEVILLE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CHEN, MIKE YANG832 TERRACE ST ROSSVILLE, 307411453Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.TRAFFICKING FOR COMMERCIAL SEX ACTSOLICITATION OF A MINOR---CLAYTON, JEREMY CRAIG1710 MCDONALD LN SW CLEVELAND, 373117342Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---DAVIS, NATHAN ROBERT216 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER---DILORENZO, JOHN8353 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTRAFFICKING FOR COMMERCIAL SEX ACTSOLICITATION OF A MINORPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---DOUGLAS, DETORY JERMAINE585 FREEMAN DR COVINGTON, 30016Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATIONEVADING ARRESTEVADING ARRESTDISORDERLY CONDUCTSTALKINGMOTORCYCLE HELMET LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---EVANS, BONITA MARIE4046 DOG VALLEY RD TUNNEL, 30720Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---EVANS, PAUL ALEXANDER1118 ORANGEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FREEMAN, MELVIN REDDERICK727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37402Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---GARCIA, JAIME3220 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East Ridge2ND OFFENSE DUIDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAW---GRIZZARD, JONATHAN BRENT7536 WOODLAND BAY DR HARRISON, 00000Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTRAFFICKING FOR COMMERCIAL SEX ACTSOLICITATION OF A MINOR---GUMERCINDO, TOMAS JUAREZ EULALIO2842 N MANGO AVE APT BSMT CHICAGO, 60634Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTRAFFICKING FOR COMMERCIAL SEX ACTSOLICITATION OF A MINORRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---HAMPTON, CARL EDWARD2113 BERRY LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HOLIDAY, JEFFERY LEE808 MOSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE---HUDGINS, TRAMALE QUINN1812 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071035Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIOPEN CONTAINER LAWVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW---IRVIN, MICHAEL LANCE6399 TRULANE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASSINGUNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTMOBILE---IVERY, MELVIN JOSEPH705 WINDRUSH LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 374214481Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JARRELL, YVETTE ELIZABETH7007 MAPLEWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---JENKINS, TAMMY RENE1646 PARTRIDGE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JENNINGS, ALDWIN DEWAYNE1805 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044305Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ROBBERY---MARKS, HANNAH J5118 ELDRIDGE RD APT A HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PATTERSON, QUINNESHIA NICOLE2011 WILSON ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---PAYNE, GLEN EDWARD2408 SHADY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---POINTER, BRANDON MICHAEL4612 HAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---RAMEY, CHARLES CLYDEHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---ROGERS, JAMES DEAN4428 FALLING STAR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDER'S ACT---RYAN, DOUGLAS FORD1500 KEEBLE STREET APT C EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---TAYLOR, DANIEL WAYNE16 NEWMAN DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI FOR RESALE 39170417---VINEYARD, DAVID LEEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374071606Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WEBB, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATION---YORK, ANITA MARIE7734 HARPER RD HIXSON, 373432112Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTOP SIGN VIOLATION