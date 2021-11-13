New Mixed Use Apartment Building Coming To MLK District

A new apartment and multi use space is coming to the MLK District.

The Form Based Zoning Committee on Friday afternoon approved building changes for a new building that will be on the corner of 765 E. M.L.King and 844 Palmetto St.



The building is designed to provide an urban feel to the area while utilizing opportunities for redevelopment. It will provide 25 living spaces with a variety of sizes and a parking complex.



Throughout the meeting, there was discussion on the building’s characteristics.

One committee member said they felt the entrance prioritizes parking over visitor access. There was also speculation that areas of the building would not be able to convert to commercial use.The proposed changes will help deliver a solution, it was stated.The project developer asked the committee for a decrease in the minimum story height, changes to provide enough parking, and curb cut modifications for turning space. Height decreases were requested to allow ground level access to the building and commercial spaces.The building will have three floors - a ground level with parking and two commercial spaces, and two upper levels for apartments.