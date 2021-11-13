 Saturday, November 13, 2021 Weather

Man, 41, Shot On Wimberly Drive Late Friday Night

Saturday, November 13, 2021

A man, 41, was shot late Friday night on Wimberly Drive.

At approximately 10:50 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 6300 block of Wimberly Drive on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.
 
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the victim was outside near the above location when he heard gunshots and realized he had been struck. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

November 13, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Carrying Blanket Full Of Stolen Items From Kohl's Pepper Sprays Manager; Drunk Man Under Interstate Sign Thinks He's At A Concert

November 13, 2021

Process Starts On Interviewing County School Superintendent Finalists

November 13, 2021

New Mixed Use Apartment Building Coming To MLK District


The manager of Kohl's at 5953 Hwy. 153 said he saw a black female pulling a large blanket full of items out the door of the store. He said the female had the items rolled up like a Santa bag. ... (click for more)

The County School Board sill hold a Zoom virtual townhall on Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. relating to a search for a new school superintendent. Officials said, "To engage with our Board Chairman and ... (click for more)

A new apartment and multi use space is coming to the MLK District. The Form Based Zoning Committee on Friday afternoon approved building changes for a new building that will be on the corner ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Woman Carrying Blanket Full Of Stolen Items From Kohl's Pepper Sprays Manager; Drunk Man Under Interstate Sign Thinks He's At A Concert

The manager of Kohl's at 5953 Hwy. 153 said he saw a black female pulling a large blanket full of items out the door of the store. He said the female had the items rolled up like a Santa bag. The manager said he thought the lady needed help with a heavy item and bent down to help her. That is when the lady started yelling at him to get back and pepper sprayed him in the face. The ... (click for more)

Process Starts On Interviewing County School Superintendent Finalists

The County School Board sill hold a Zoom virtual townhall on Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. relating to a search for a new school superintendent. Officials said, "To engage with our Board Chairman and Co-Chair, Tucker McClendon and Tiffanie Robinson, about the Superintendent Search register to join our Zoom Virtual Townhall on November 22 at 5 p.m. (There are limited seats within the Zoom ... (click for more)

Show Respect For Citizens And The Court - And Response

As a Hamilton County citizen, I’m embarrassed by the reprimand recently given to Judge Gerald Webb by the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct. His Facebook posts, which partly gave rise to the reprimand, trivialize the suffering of the victims of crime that come before his Court. The posts also mock criminal defendants, who are innocent until proven guilty. Regardless of what crimes ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

This Week’s One Liners * -- Ban Shredded Cheese – Make America Grate Again. * -- You're not stuck in traffic. You are traffic. * -- Time flies like an arrow. Fruit flies like a banana. * -- Time waits for no man, time is obviously a woman. * -- As you get older you're still going to do dumb stuff, only slower. * -- 29% of pet owners let their pet sleep on the bed ... (click for more)

Former UTC Women's Basketball Coach Jim Foster Named To Vanderbilt Hall Of Fame

Eleven inductees into the Vanderbilt Athletics Hall of Fame were announced Saturday by vice chancellor and athletics director Candice Lee, including 2021 class members Jan van Breda Kolff (men’s basketball), Jim Foster (women’s basketball), Harriet Brumfield (women’s basketball), Walter Overton (football), Doug Nettles (football), Ray Morrison (football), Dansby Swanson (baseball), ... (click for more)

Lee Lady Flames Win Gulf South Championship With 3-0 Win

A magical season continued Saturday afternoon for the No. 2 Lee women's soccer team as it captured the program's second Gulf South Conference Championship with a 3-0 victory over West Georgia from the Ashton Brosnaham Park. The Lady Flames scored early and often in the championship match. Lauren Weimer got things going in the seventh minute as she received a cross from Ellie ... (click for more)


