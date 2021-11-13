Man, 41, Shot On Wimberly Drive Late Friday Night

A man, 41, was shot late Friday night on Wimberly Drive.

At approximately 10:50 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 6300 block of Wimberly Drive on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the victim was outside near the above location when he heard gunshots and realized he had been struck.