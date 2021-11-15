Police Blotter: Man Wants Tent In His Backyard Removed; Man Thinks Wife Vandalized His Car

A man on Denham Road told police someone had set up a tent in his backyard and he wanted the person removed. Police did not locate anyone in the tent and explained to the man that if he wanted the tent removed from private property he would have to do it himself. Police also informed the man that if the person did return, to call police and have them trespassed from the property.

* * *

An officer initiated a traffic stop at 49th and Jeffery Lane on a white Hyundai Sonata for a fake temporary tag. There was a male driver and a female passenger. The driver said it was his stepdaughter's car and he wasn't aware the tag was fake. Both parties were run through NCIC and nothing was found. All parties left the scene and police confiscated the fake temporary tag.

* * *

An officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a brown Mitsubishi Mirage at 38th and Brannon. The vehicle fled police traveling at a high rate of speed and driving through a construction site located on Brannon Avenue. The driver appeared to be a black male with corn rows. The car was last seen north on Brannon Avenue.

* * *

A car was traveling on Shallowford Road and left the roadway due to lack of visibility caused by fog. The vehicle was unable to drive back onto the roadway. Denton's Wrecker Service assisted the car back onto the roadway and it was driven away.

* * *

A man on Meadow Trace Lane called police and said sometime after midnight an unknown person broke into his 2017 Chevrolet Silverado and stole two sets of Apple air pods. He said another woman's 2020 Toyota Highland was also broken into and her brown leather purse was taken. He said she had taken her wallet out and there was nothing of value left in it. He said both vehicles were left unlocked and he found no damage to either one.

* * *

While on patrol police saw a man urinating in the Parkridge Hospital parking lot. Police spoke with the man and explained that he could not be urinating in public.

* * *

A woman on Crescent Club Drive said her ex-boyfriend was on the property and knocking on her door. She said she just wanted him to leave her alone.

* * *

A man said he lost his driver's license somewhere around Oak Street. He said he does not know where exactly he may have lost it.

* * *

A woman who works for the American Red Cross at 4115 South Access Road called police and said their mailbox was broken into. She said since they have been working from home there have been multiple times someone has broken into the mailbox and other structures on the property. She requested the business be placed on the watch list.

* * *

While on routine patrol an officer saw a silver Infiniti M37 displaying a Georgia tag. The officer ran the tag's information through NCIC and found that the tag came back to a stolen white Kia Sorento. The silver Infiniti was in the parking lot on North Germantown Road and was occupied by a black male driver in his mid 20's. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle in the parking lot, but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. Police attempted to locate it near 404 Tunnel Blvd. and instead found the white Kia Sorento that went with the tag that was displayed on the Infiniti M37. The Sorento was confirmed as stolen from Catoosa County. Inside the Sorento the officer found a Tennessee identification for a woman. The officer also located a Tennessee tag which came back to the stolen silver Infiniti M37 that fled from the attempted traffic stop. The vehicle was towed by First Response Towing and removed from NCIC through Catoosa County. All evidence will be turned into the Chattanooga Property Division.

* * *

A man at India Mahal Restaurant at 5970 Brainerd Road said two or three days ago he noticed damage on the passenger side of his vehicle. He said that he did not know what caused the damage, where it occurred or when.

* * *

A man on Laura Street called police to report his lawnmower, mountain bike and gas can had been stolen. He said a red Yardmaster lawnmower and a red gas can were in the bed of his 1996 Ford F150. The man said he paid $380 for the lawnmower and $10 for the gas can. He also said he had a black mountain bike with rainbow letters stolen from his backyard. The bike was approximately $300. The man thinks the theft occurred sometime last night.

* * *

A woman on North Moore Lane said a package was stolen off of her front porch. She said the package was a wreath valued at $70. She was unable to provide police with video footage of the suspect.

* * *

Police responded to a disorder on Ridgecrest Drive. Upon arrival the officer spoke with a man who said he and and a woman got into an argument while they were in the car. He said they were arguing about petty things like jobs. He staid when they got to the intersection of East Crest and Ridgecrest Drive, he told her he wanted to get out of the car and attempted to put it into park. He had gotten out of the vehicle and the woman would not leave. The man said no physical altercation took place between them. The officer then spoke to the woman who said she and the man got into an argument over a job and the man became extremely upset and tried to grab her gear shifter of the car. She said there was no physical altercation that took place between them and she was going to leave. The woman left without further incident.

* * *

The manager of Dunkin Donuts at 5024 Hunter Road called police to report issues she had been having with an employee's boyfriend. The manager said on that date she had received a call from an employee saying another employee had her boyfriend come in the workplace and cause issues with staff. The manager said the boyfriend entered the store and began talking rudely to the staff for no reason. She said he made an inappropriate statement to one of the employees which is when he was instructed to leave the establishment. The manager said his girlfriend instructed him to go back in and apologize to the employees for the way he acted and things he said, but when he entered the store he only made things worse by raising his voice. After the boyfriend walked back out of the store, the employee walked in and turned in her keys to the building and the manager is under the impression that she gave up her position by turning in her keys, but wanted the incident reported in case any future issues were to arise with the boyfriend.

* * *

While on patrol, an officer saw a white sedan pass another vehicle in the passing lane on Bailey Avenue. The officer initiated a traffic stop on the white Mercedes at 2200 Bailey Ave. The driver said he was following the car in front of him for several minutes and the vehicle was going under the speed limit, swerving, and he needed to get downtown. The officer explained to the driver that he cannot be going around vehicles because they are going slow and he needs to be some place. The officer ran the driver through NCIC and found he had a valid driver's license and gave him a verbal warning.

* * *

An officer responded to an unknown 911 call on 13th Avenue. The officer attempted to make contact at the residence when an unknown male answered the door and quickly shut the door in the officer's face. There appeared to be several unknown subjects inside the residence at the time of contact. The officer continued attempting to make contact with people inside with no success. The lights inside the residence were then turned off. Hamilton County dispatch attempted to call the phone number back numerous times also with no success. There were no signs of distress coming from the residence and no one appeared to need police or medical assistance.

* * *

Police conducted a follow up at the Mapco at 3709 Cummings Hwy. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the woman in question. She said she works at Circle K gas station across the street and she comes over to the Mapco gas station every morning to get coffee because she likes the new pecan flavor they have. The officer told the woman she was free to leave at which point she returned back inside the Mapco and got irate with the clerk. The woman was asked to leave and told she is now banned from the Mapco.

* * *

Police spoke with a man at Mapco at 1227 E Main St. who was asleep. Due to recent thefts and panhandling in this area police spoke with the man. He said he was currently homeless within Chattanooga. He told police he currently was staying in the area of the Mapco at 1227 E Main St. He was checked for any outstanding warrants, none which showed active at the current time.

* * *

A man at Volkswagen at 8001 Volkswagen Dr. told police he believes his wife came and vandalized his car. He parked his vehicle in the Volkswagen parking lot and, when he returned to his car, he discovered damage. The car was spray painted all around, all tires were flattened, and the windshield was busted. The officer spoke with Volkswagen security who said they were attempting to find this incident on camera. The officer explained to the man he needed evidence of his wife vandalizing his vehicle before any further action could be taken.