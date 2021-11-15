Home On Suck Creek Road Destroyed By Fire Monday Morning

A home on Suck Creek Road was destroyed by fire early Monday morning.

The Chattanooga Fire Department and Waldens Ridge Emergency Service worked through a number of logistical obstacles to launch a complex firefighting operation at the home. The call came out at 6 a.m. to a residence in the 1900 block, at the city/county line.

First responding units advised that fire was through the roof and went about establishing a water supply. This was a major challenge as the closest hydrant was two miles away and the structure was at the top of a steep hill. Crews shuttled tank water to the house until a permanent water supply was set up. That was done by drafting water out of the Tennessee River and relay pumping it from the river to the scene. Two thousand feet of fire hose was used get water to the scene to fight the blaze.

Firefighters made a defensive attack and got the flames knocked down. They worked for several hours, monitoring hot spots and making sure the fire was completely extinguished.

The home is a total loss but the homeowner was not injured. They made it out safely and called 911.

The fire is under investigation, but it appears that it was caused by a heat lamp in the chicken coop adjacent to the home and the flames spread to the residence.

Multiple CFD Green Shift companies responded, along with Waldens Ridge, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Hamilton County EMS and Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue’s Rehab Truck Response.