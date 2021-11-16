 Tuesday, November 16, 2021 68.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

County Schools Following Terms Of New State Legislation On COVID

Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Hamilton County Schools (HCS) has updated its COVID-19 protocols and guidance in accordance with the Tennessee State COVID-19 Omnibus Bill, officials said

Governor Bill Lee signed this bill into law on Friday.

School officials said, "In order to comply with the Omnibus Bill, HCS lifted its mask requirement as of Monday, Nov.

8. As of this date, no one has been required to wear a mask; however, anyone who wishes to wear a mask may do so. This bill also limits authority to determine quarantine and isolation requirements to the Tennessee Commissioner of Health. Therefore, HCS will no longer require anyone to quarantine unless directed to do so by the Commissioner of Health. As always, we encourage all members of the community to stay home if you are feeling ill.

"The district will continue to monitor county-wide COVID-19 data to determine if, at any point, there will be a need or grounds for a temporary mask mandate or change to the quarantine requirements according to state law. 

"HCS will continue to contact trace when information is available and appropriate, and will strongly recommend quarantine and isolation to close contacts and confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. 

"District leadership would like to urge families and staff to continue communicating with their school and the HCS COVID Response Team when any individual tests positive for COVID-19. This practice will allow our response team to contact trace and inform families of any potential exposure." 

“As we navigate the ever-changing guidance and legislation on COVID-19, our main objective is to maintain a focus on the health, education, and overall wellbeing of HCS students," said Dr. Nakia Towns, Hamilton County Schools Interim Superintendent. "The updates included in the Omnibus Bill shift all decision making power away from local leaders, to the hands of the State. HCS encourages anyone wishing to remark and have their voice heard to do so at the State level, where changes are determined and executed.”

For more information regarding updated HCS COVID-19 Guidance, please contact Layra Navarro-Flores, HCS Community Health Manager, by email or phone at: 423-498-6761.

A few highlights of the Tennessee State COVID-19 Omnibus Bill which directly impacts Hamilton County Schools are: 

·         Public School Districts are prohibited from mandating an individual receive a COVID-19 Vaccine.

·         Public School Districts are not able to mandate facial coverings unless multiple conditions are present, including a county wide rolling 14-day average of new COVID-19 infections exceeding 1,000 per 100,000 residents. 

·         A parent/guardian may request a reasonable accommodation under the American with Disabilities Act by submitting a written request. If the accommodation is granted, the school is required to place the person in an in-person educational setting with other individuals wearing a face mask. 

·         For purposes of COVID-19, a Public School District may no longer enforce an individual quarantine at any point. This authority will be left solely to the discretion of the Commissioner of Health.

Officials said, "HCS seeks to prioritize the health and wellbeing of our students and staff, while also respecting parent choice and upholding the State's updated laws surrounding appropriate COVID-19 practices. Thank you for continuing to support Hamilton County Schools in ensuring all children thrive and experience a future without limits." 


