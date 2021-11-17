 Wednesday, November 17, 2021 68.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Police Looking For Man Who Allegedly Attacked Women On Southern Adventist Campus At Collegedale

Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Claude Abran Finch III
Claude Abran Finch III

Police are looking for a man who allegedly attacked two different women on the campus of Southern Adventist University at Collegedale.

Claude Abran Finch III, 24, is wanted by the Collegedale Police Department for evading arrest and reckless endangerment - both felonies. Finch is also a person of interest in a sexual assault that occurred on the university campus earlier in the night.

Collegedale Police said, "On Tuesday at 8:13 p.m., Collegedale Police responded to reports of a sexual assault on the campus of Southern Adventist University. Officers met with the victim, a student of the university, who informed them that she had noticed a particular vehicle in several locations around campus while she was out running. Stopping to rest, the victim noticed the vehicle again. That was when she says she was grabbed from behind and sexually assaulted. The victim hit her attacker and ran to a school dormitory to call for help. She described her attacker as a thin black male, around 5 foot 10 inches, wearing red sweatpants and a black hoodie. The vehicle was described as a red Chevrolet hatchback with tinted windows.

"While speaking with the victim officers learned that another female had a similar run-in regarding a vehicle matching that description on Monday night and again on Tuesday evening. However, her reports were given to the Southern Adventist University Campus Safety Department and not forwarded to the police department.

"Officers immediately began searching the area around the university’s campus, looking for the suspect or his vehicle. At about 9 p.m. officers spotted a vehicle matching the suspect’s driving on University Drive. A traffic stop was conducted at College Drive East and Timberland Terrace. When officers made contact with the driver, described as a thin black male, wearing red sweatpants and a black sweatshirt, he informed them that he was a door dash delivery driver. Noting the matching descriptions of the driver and vehicle to the assailant in the area less than an hour before, the officer asked the driver to exit the vehicle. It was at that point that the driver sped from the scene through the student housing section on Timberland Terrace and through a gravel lot back onto University Drive.

"Due to the safety concerns of having people walking nearby on the sidewalks and around the buildings, the officer proceeded cautiously through and onto University Drive. Unfortunately, the driver was already out of sight. The investigation continued, with assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and the driver was identified as Claude Abran Finch III, a 24-year-old black male. Finch is currently wanted by the Collegedale Police Department for evading arrest and reckless endangerment; both felonies. Finch is also a person of interest in the sexual assault that occurred on the university campus earlier in the night.

"If you have any information regarding Claude Abran Finch III and/or his whereabouts please contact the Collegedale Police Department at 423-396-3133 or 423-622-0022."

Claude Abran Finch III
Claude Abran Finch III

November 17, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Won't Pay Cab Fare; Man In Tournament At Sweet Melissa's Wants To Sleep In The Parking Lot

November 17, 2021

Jennifer Bronson Selected For Chattanooga 2.0 Executive Director Role

November 17, 2021

Governor Lee Makes Nationwide Pitch To Join Tennessee Highway Patrol


A taxi driver for Mercury Cab said he had given a ride to a woman, and when she said she did not have the cash, he stopped at two different ATMs for her to get cash to pay him. The cab driver ... (click for more)

Jennifer Bronson, J.D., has been named Chattanooga 2.0 executive director, Christy Gillenwater, president and CEO, Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce, announced on Wednesday. Ms. Bronson ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long today announced efforts to relocate qualified law enforcement who are leaving states with restrictive ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman Won't Pay Cab Fare; Man In Tournament At Sweet Melissa's Wants To Sleep In The Parking Lot

A taxi driver for Mercury Cab said he had given a ride to a woman, and when she said she did not have the cash, he stopped at two different ATMs for her to get cash to pay him. The cab driver said when he arrived at the woman's destination, she gave him $10 to cover a $34 fare. The cab driver said that when he argued with her about this, she went into the house and returned with ... (click for more)

Jennifer Bronson Selected For Chattanooga 2.0 Executive Director Role

Jennifer Bronson, J.D., has been named Chattanooga 2.0 executive director, Christy Gillenwater, president and CEO, Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce, announced on Wednesday. Ms. Bronson most recently served as chief of staff, Hamilton County Schools (HCS), where she worked with interim Superintendent Nakia Towns, Ed.D., and former Superintendent Bryan Johnson, Ed.D. Ms. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Weston, What Is Your Job?; Weston Replies - And Other Responses (5)

I have watched the list of potential candidates appear on the Chattanoogan polls for the 2022 Hamilton County mayor’s race, from Bo Watson to Tim Boyd. How fun these polls are for the community. With each potential candidate listed in the Chattanoogan polls, I can immediately associate the candidate to their profession or employment, or how they have earned a living. Of course, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What’s Your Typology?

When Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed a bill that will allow partisan elections for county school board, it had little to do politics and a lot to do with wackos. School boards across the state have become infested – in more than a few counties – with “stinkin’ thinkin’” and the conservative State Legislature quite rightfully wanted more transparency for the voters. Understand, ... (click for more)

Sports

UT Welcomes Fans For The South Alabama Game Saturday

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus Saturday for the football game against the University of South Alabama. This is UT’s seventh home football game of the 2021 season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in Neyland Stadium. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. ESPNU will televise the game. Fans are encouraged to visit UTSports.com/gameday/football or follow @UTGameday ... (click for more)

Unbeaten UTC Men Rally To Beat Tennessee Tech

The Chattanooga Mocs are the champions of the 2021 Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Classic presented by 3H Group and Springhill Suites Downtown following Tuesday’s 69-62 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. That win came on the heels of Sunday’s 30 point romp over UNC-Asheville to give the Mocs wins over both teams. Those two teams will play on Thursday at 7 for the consolation ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors