Police Blotter: Thieves Steal Car And Wreck It, Leaving Paralyzed Passenger Behind; Man Thinks Bullet Hit His Moving Car

A man on Citico Avenue told police his vehicle was stolen from around the area after he left the vehicle to go get gas. He said he had just recently purchased the vehicle and it ran out of gas on the way to the gas station. He said he accidently left the keys in the car when he went to get gas. When he returned, the vehicle was gone. Prior to the man calling, police responded to a crash with injuries where parties fled the scene, leaving behind one paralyzed passenger. Police said a man left the scene of the crash while police assessed injuries.

The man said the tag on the car belonged to his mother, which is how police found that the man's car was the one involved in the crash. Due to the accident, his car was towed by Mostellars #2.* * *The manager at the Marriott Hotel at 1100 Carter St. told police the maids found a handgun in room 1418. The officer went up to the room and found a black S&W MMP 9 in a black holster in the night stand with seven rounds in the magazine. The officer also located a credit card next to the handgun and the name on the card was a woman. The officer had the INFO channel run the handgun and it came back negative as stolen. Both the handgun and credit card were taken to property. The officer attempted to contact the woman twice and there was no answer.* * *The manager at a store at 728 Market St. said a male customer approached the counter and asked for a carton of Newport cigarettes. The manager said after he placed the carton on the counter, the male grabbed it and ran out the door. The manager said when he ran outside, he saw the thief fleeing south on a bicycle.* * *Police responded to suspicious activity at the Community Kitchen at 727 E 11th St. A cab driver said a man would not pay for a ride once he arrived arrived on scene, which resulted in a verbal disorder. The cab driver said all he wanted was for the man not to speak to him ever again if the two crossed paths in the future. Officers then spoke with the man who said he did not have the money for a cab ride as he was supposed to meet his probationary officer but would gladly ignore the cab driver in the future. Both men left the premises.* * *An employee at Burlington at 2521 Lifestyle Way said a cleaning woman became upset when she was not given the employee discount. The employee said the woman began to push a dust mop under her feet and then began to cuss and swing the dust mop in the air. The woman was no longer there when police arrived.* * *A woman on Wilder Street called police saying her husband's iPhone 12 Pro Max is lost and has possibly been stolen. She said her husband left for work on Cummings Highway. She said her husband did not stop during that trip, but now does not know where the phone is. She said when they first tried to call the phone, it would ring all the way through then go to voicemail. After they tried the app to track the phone, the phone was shut off. She said she contacted her cell provider to report the phone as lost/stolen.* * *Police conducted a well-being check on 13th Avenue. Upon arrival police spoke with a woman and her daughter. The woman appeared to not be in any medical distress and did not request any assistance. The daughter said she came from her home in Mosheim, Tn. to take care of her mother.* * *An officer reported suspicious activity in front of the Read House. A man said that before police arrived a white female and black male had been loitering in front of their business and refused to leave. He said the white female was wearing a black tank top and black sweatpants. He said she was highly intoxicated and was being assisted by the black male who was carrying her bags. The officer later made an arrest at 800 Cherry St. involving a woman who matched the suspect description and was highly intoxicated. The man was no longer with her at the time of the arrest.* * *A man on Gillespie Road said he allowed his friend, a black male last seen wearing a black T-shirt and tan short pants, to borrow his vehicle. This is not an uncommon practice for the man but this time it is uncommon that his friend has not returned his calls or texts to return the vehicle. The man said his friend had been texting him back, saying he is on his way but has yet to arrive. The man was unsure of his options and requested to make a report in case officers were to make contact with his friend in his vehicle. At this time the man does not want to press charges but may call in at a later time if his vehicle doesn't return tomorrow. His car is brand new, therefore he does not have anything uncommon that would have it "stand out." At this time there is no NIC number, just a short vehicle bolo. The car may be at the friend's parents' house off Rossville Boulevard behind the Mapco.* * *A woman at the Speedway at 4355 Hwy. 58 said she had been in a verbal argument with a man over getting gas. Police also spoke to the man who said the same thing after speaking with police. He said he would go get gas elsewhere and left the scene.* * *A woman at the Chattanooga Event Center at 2193 Park Dr. said she observed in her security camera where a silver 4-door car backed into the building. The officer saw busted taillights debris on the sidewalk, however there was no damage to the structure. The officer saw video footage where a silver car backed into the building. No other description of the vehicle was available. The woman chose not to press charges since no damages to the structure was observed.* * *Police were called to Skyview Drive to check on a woman. Upon arrival, the woman was not in distress, just sleeping. The woman was checked for warrants with none found. She was released without incident.* * *Police responded to a suspicious person on East 25th Street Place. The anonymous complainant said a male wearing a black jacket and black pants was searching through vehicles and walking toward the Barn Nursery. Upon arrival, the officer saw a black male wearing a black jacket and black pants who was later located at the corner of East 26th Street and South Hickory Street. When the officer in the marked patrol vehicle approached the man, he ran west on East 26th Street as the officer yelled, "Stop, police K9." The man continued running and was apprehended in the 1600 block of Foust Street. The anonymous complainant was found in his vehicle near the original reported location and said the vehicles that the man was going through were a black Ford Mustang and silver Ford Escape that had been parked on the side of the road. The vehicles were unlocked and the owners were not able to be contacted. Nothing appeared to have been taken. The man did not have any property on him that was suspected of being stolen. He was taken to the East Lake Courts, where he said his sister lives.* * *A man at 728 Market St. told police his vehicle had been vandalized. He pointed out a black Maserati Ghibli. The officer observed both the driver's side and passenger's side had been heavily scratched. The rear driver's side bumper was dented and the windshield had been cracked. The man said the damages averaged at approximately $18,000. Another man said the man's ex-girlfriend had texted him stating, "Don't tell anyone about the keying the car tho I don't want him getting in trouble with law." The officer saw this text message. The other man said he and the ex-girlfriend were speaking in reference to a third man, the suspect. The other man said on the night of the incident the suspect had been at CBC and had Facetimed him at approximately 3 a.m. The other man said he saw the suspect in the area of Cherry Street and East 8th Street and was actively traveling westbound towards Market Street. The other man did not observe the suspect in the area of 700 Market St., nor was the act of vandalism observed. Due to lack of evidence, the officer was unable to name a suspect at this time, however will attempt to make contact with the ex-girlfriend to receive a statement. While on scene, the officer saw a camera at First Horizon Bank pointing in the direction the man said his vehicle was parked on the night of the incident. The officer will also attempt to retrieve security footage. Later the officer spoke with the ex-girlfriend on the phone. The officer asked the ex-girlfriend if she had any suspect information regarding the vandalism to the man's car. She said no. The officer then read her text she had sent to the friend, "Don't tell anyone about the keying the car tho I don't want him getting in trouble with law." The officer proceeded to ask her if she recalled sending him this text message. She proceeded to state, "No."* * *A man said he was turning around in a parking lot at Scenic Community Credit Union at 9227 Lee Hwy. When he tried to exit the parking lot a black Mustang with no lights on sped towards him. He said he then accelerated trying to get out of the way of the vehicle. His vehicle then went into the median at this location. The man did not want a wreck report and denied EMS on scene. He called for his own tow to his house for his car.* * *Security at the Motel 6 at 5505 Brainerd Road called in about a suspicious person. Officers made contact with a man who was driving his mother's car, which was not stolen. The man was staying with friends at the Motel 6.* * *Police spoke to a woman who said her daughter had gone out the night before with a guy and hasn't returned and won't answer her phone. The mother was able to ping her daughter's phone to Allemande Way and had police check for her. Police were unable to make contact with the daughter. The mother said she was going to wait and see if the daughter will contact her at a later time.* * *An anonymous person called police and said a man was asleep behind the dumpster at Haverty's Furniture at 2565 Lifestyle Way. Police found and identified the man, who said he would leave the property.* * *A woman on Gillespie Road said overnight someone entered her car. The glove box was open and her bag was gone. She said she must have left the vehicle unlocked because there was no damage.

A man called police saying while he was traveling east on Cheek Street, he saw what he thought was a muzzle flash coming from the right side of the street next to the passenger door. When he stopped his vehicle, he noticed the passenger side mirror had been damaged. The man believes the damage came from a bullet. In the 2300 block of Cheek Street, a city garbage can was in the roadway turned sideways like it had been struck by a vehicle. Next to the garbage can was broken glass and the back plastic piece from the man's mirror. There was also no visible damage to the man's mirror or vehicle that would indicate that the vehicle was struck by gunfire.