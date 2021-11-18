November 18, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, JACOB ALLEN
14 BONNY LANE PERU, 01235
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
A customer was hurt when a truck crashed into the MAPCO on Gadd Road on Wednesday morning.
The customer was rushed to the hospital and had minor injuries.
The 9 a.m. incident left the store
I am not in favor of the State of Tennessee spending $276 million to basically rebuild Moccasin Bend Hospital. For many years the thought was to relocate the hospital and expand the Moccasin Park to include this tract of land.
Does the hospital really need 105 acres of land to operate?
Could the state find another smaller site for the hospital, build a new hospital while continuing
Dr. Denis Whaitley, maybe one of the most moving speakers I ever heard, said one time, "Happiness cannot be traveled to, owned, earned, worn or consumed. Happiness is the spiritual experience of living every minute with love, grace and gratitude." And then there was the man I wrote my first book report on in grammar school, Dr. Albert Schweitzer, who confirmed, "Happiness is the
Tennessee heads into its final two football games with a very real chance to finish the regular season with seven victories. Raise your hand if you saw that coming back in September?
More than a few of you probably did. You’re already counting on wins over South Alabama (this Saturday) and Vanderbilt on Nov. 27.
If anything, you're probably lamenting a couple of games
The Chattanooga Mocs fought off a late game rally by Tennessee State to take home a 63-57 win over the Tigers Wednesday night at the Gentry Center.
"I'm super proud of our girls," head coach Katie Burrows said on the radio following the game. "I am really proud of our fight. We finished strong when we needed to. We got big boards when we needed to. We shot almost 80 percent