Man, 35, Killed When His Vehicle Runs Into Back Of Tractor Trailer Stopped For Traffic On I-75 North On Thursday Morning

A 35-year-old man was killed early Thursday morning when his vehicle ran into the back of a tractor trailer in the 430 block of Interstate 75 North.
At approximately 6 a.m., the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to the traffic crash. It was found that a Volvo tractor trailer was traveling north on I-75 in heavy traffic that had slowed to a stop.
A Chevrolet was also traveling north on I-75 but failed to stop and collided with the rear of the tractor trailer.
Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced the Chevrolet driver deceased on scene.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.