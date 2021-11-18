Man, 35, Killed When His Vehicle Runs Into Back Of Tractor Trailer Stopped For Traffic On I-75 North On Thursday Morning

A 35-year-old man was killed early Thursday morning when his vehicle ran into the back of a tractor trailer in the 430 block of Interstate 75 North.

At approximately 6 a.m., the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to the traffic crash. It was found that a Volvo tractor trailer was traveling north on I-75 in heavy traffic that had slowed to a stop.

A Chevrolet was also traveling north on I-75 but failed to stop and collided with the rear of the tractor trailer.

Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced the Chevrolet driver deceased on scene.

