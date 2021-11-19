Georgia Has 39 More COVID Deaths And 1,047 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 39 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,546.

There are 1,047 new cases on Friday, as that total reaches 1,277,99 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 88,574, which is an increase of 99 since Thursday.



Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 8,533 cases, up 5; 94 deaths; 303 hospitalizations



Chattooga County: 3,716 cases, up 6; 90 deaths; 256 hospitalizations



Dade County: 1,839 cases, up 2; 17 deaths; 68 hospitalizations



Walker County: 9,734 cases, up 12; 121 deaths, up 1; 368 hospitalizations, up 2



Whitfield County: 19,398 cases, up 3; 319 deaths; 947 hospitalizations