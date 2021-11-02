Police Blotter: Woman Loses Her Car At The Mall; Moving Man Changes $25 Check To $250

A woman at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. said someone stole her vehicle. Officers asked when she saw the car last. She said around 6 p.m. when she arrived at the mall. She said the vehicle was locked and the keys were in her possession. Officers drove and walked around the mall and did not locate the car. The woman said the vehicle had no stickers or marks that would stand out. Officers entered the vehicle into NCIC. At 9 p.m. an officer found that the vehicle was not stolen but that the woman had forgotten where she had parked. The car was located at the mall in the parking lot, where she left it. The owner was notified and came to pick up the vehicle. The officer removed the vehicle from NCIC as stolen.



* * *

Police were called to Arrowhead Trail where two people were arguing. Before police arrived they had separated and no longer needed police assistance.



* * *

A woman said someone tried to cash a check she wrote at the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union at 7442 Commons Blvd. She said the check was for $647. Officers went to this location and were shown pictures of an older white male in a red Nissan with a Georgia plate. Officers were informed by an employee of the bank that no money was given to the man. The suspect was using the ID for Damon Dockery who is 22 years old, while this man appears to be much older.

* * *

A woman at 5600 Brainerd Road said her vehicle was unoccupied, and properly parked in a designated parking spot. She said her vehicle was damaged in the front driver's side while she was inside. There are no witnesses and no camera footage.

* * *

A man on Hamilton Avenue called police and said sometime overnight the catalytic converter was stolen from his 2005 Honda Element. No suspect information could be obtained at this time.

* * *

A man on Vance Road said someone stole the catalytic converter off of his Honda Element. He said his neighbor's security camera took an automatic photo showing an unknown vehicle in the driveway next to his. The man said the total repair cost ranges between $1,000 and $3,000 for his vehicle. There is no further suspect information at this time.

* * *

Two officers responded to a suspicious activity on Valley Bridge Road. Officers responded to a report of a white male wearing an orange shirt and white shorts, carrying a gun. Upon arrival officers were not able to locate any individuals in the area matching the description given to dispatch.

* * *

While patrolling on East 3rd Street, police observed a man pacing around the railroad tracks and moving suspicious bags and leaving. Police spoke with the man who gave an inconsistent story about the items he was placing in the area. Police had the man pick up his items and leave the area.

* * *

A man said approximately nine months ago he had another man, Sergio, work on his green 1995 Ford Thunderbird. He said Sergio told him the vehicle was towed to Expressway Towing on Rossville Boulevard He said he observed the car parked in the rear lot of Expressway approximately five to six months ago. The man went to get his car, however, Expressway Towing informed him they did not have it. He said Sergio told him he did not get the vehicle back from Expressway Towing. The man said the vehicle was registered to him in 2018 or 2019 and he has owned the vehicle since buying it in the 90's. The man provided the title to the vehicle on scene. He had to get a new title due to losing the old title. The officer spoke with Sergio who said he did not have space for the vehicle at the time he received it from the man. Sergio told the officer he had the vehicle towed to the front of Expressway's property, as he does with vehicles when he does not have space. He said he never got the vehicle back from Expressway Towing. Expressway Towing informed the officer they let Sergio keep vehicles on their property, however they do not keep records of such. Expressway Towing informed the officer if Sergio's vehicles are not there, he either retrieved the vehicles or they were stolen, etc. Due to the unknown location of the man's car, it was entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

A man on Jenkins Road said between 1 and 3 a.m. someone drove through his yard and broke off his mailbox at ground level. He said he did not hear any disturbance in the night. He also found pieces of an unknown vehicle in his yard. The man added his city garage can was approximately 60 feet from where he had placed it the night before with trash scattered about. Repair cost is estimated to be $300. There is no suspect information at this time.

* * *

A woman on North Moore Road said that in 2019 an account appeared on her credit record from Credit One for $675. She said she has been disputing this for a year now with LVN Resurgent collection agency. She has contacted Credit One and they told her they sold the account to LVN and LVN will not give her any details of the account. She said she wants a police report as she is now filing a dispute with Equifax and Transunion.

* * *

A woman on Wilder Street called police to say sometime during the night someone broke out the right side window of her 1988 Honda CRV and stole the Sony Stereo system. She said the stereo cost $500 and does not know the cost to repair her vehicle.

* * *

A woman on South Germantown Road called police and said she has been getting phone calls from a number soliciting donations for the police department. She said he says his name is Lee with the National Coalition of Police Officers and wants to send her an envelope for her to send a donation. She said this has been going on for some time now. Police suggested that she contact her phone carrier to have the number blocked.

* * *

A woman on Kathys Trail said someone using the name Debbie Hudson used her Bystar Credit Union credit card information to place an order with Walmart for $184.88 to be delivered to Texas. The woman said she has contacted her credit union and Walmart. She said Walmart canceled the order. She said her credit card is attached to her Walmart.com account and assumes the woman hacked into her Walmart.com account to place the order. She said she has changed her password and canceled the credit card.

* * *

A man on Sequoia Drive said he went to Nashville overnight for a VA appointment and when he got back he found that his door was damaged. He said that his door was still locked when he got home but could tell that someone had damaged it as if they were trying to make entry into his residence. The door was still closed and secured when he arrived. The man said he wanted to make a report to give to his landlord.

* * *

Employees at Wine & Spirits at 6804 Shallowford Road called police for assistance in removing a man from the property. Once on scene, the officer spoke with the man and he agreed to leave after he was cleared of any outstanding warrants. The man was polite and cooperative during the encounter.



* * *

A man and a woman at Speedway at 1330 East 3rd St. were in a disorder over a misunderstanding about gas pump numbers. There were able to resolve the misunderstanding on scene.

* * *

Dispatch received a call in regards to homeless individuals refusing to leave the Sweet Thai and Basil at 5854 Brainerd Road. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a man and woman sitting against the rear of the building. Neither individual was trespassed from the property, per the reporting

party, but did agree to move along.

* * *

A woman on Signal Hills Drive said her sister has been causing disturbance in the house and she doesn't want her to come back in the house. While leaving, officers spoke with the sister walking down the street. She was stopped and was told by officers her sister wants her to be trespassed from the property.

* * *

A woman on Passenger Street said that mid-afternoon she had two men from a moving firm at her apartment to help her move some things. She said she did not have any cash on hand so she wrote each of them a check for $25. She said the first man cashed the check with no problem. The second man changed his check from $25 to $250 and cashed it. She described him as a white male, early 20s, tall, thin build with curly blonde hair. The woman said she has already talked to TVFCU and they have returned the $250 to her account, thus making TVFCU the victim.