Woman, 41, Dies From Injuries From Wreck On Hixson Pike On Oct. 21

A 41-year-old woman has died from a two-vehicle wreck on Hixson Pike on Oct. 21 at approximately 4:44 p.m.
Police said a Ford Focus driven by a 41-year-old man was traveling north on Hixson Pike while a Nissan Altima driven by a woman, 24, was traveling south.
The Altima attempted to turn left in front of the Focus and a collision occurred.
The three occupants of the Altima were taken to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS.
CPD traffic investigators were notified on Tuesday that the front seat passenger in the Altima succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.
A man, 22, was a rear seat passenger in the Altima.
No updates on the injury status of other occupants are available at this time.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.