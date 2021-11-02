Woman, 41, Dies From Injuries From Wreck On Hixson Pike On Oct. 21

A 41-year-old woman has died from a two-vehicle wreck on Hixson Pike on Oct. 21 at approximately 4:44 p.m.

Police said a Ford Focus driven by a 41-year-old man was traveling north on Hixson Pike while a Nissan Altima driven by a woman, 24, was traveling south.

The Altima attempted to turn left in front of the Focus and a collision occurred.

The three occupants of the Altima were taken to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

CPD traffic investigators were notified on Tuesday that the front seat passenger in the Altima succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

A man, 22, was a rear seat passenger in the Altima.

No updates on the injury status of other occupants are available at this time.