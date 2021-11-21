 Monday, November 22, 2021 53.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Car Being Pursued Catches Fire At End Of Sunday Morning Chase; Officer Has Tip Of Thumb Severed During Rescue Of Pair In Burning Car

Sunday, November 21, 2021
Nicholas Fairbanks
Nicholas Fairbanks

A police car wrecked on Workman Road and the vehicle being pursued burst into flames in a Sunday morning pursuit. A police officer who was helping rescue the pair in the car had his thumb severed.

Nicholas Fairbanks, 31, of 6050 Gibbs Lane, is facing multiple assault and traffic charges.

Police said Fairbanks is a suspect in a shooting at 1113 Sheridan Ave. and had active warrants. He was seen earlier Sunday getting out of a white Ford Edge at 2109 E. 16th St. Police at the time decided not to pursue him "due to limited manpower and department policy not to perform felony warrant services on midnight shift."

An officer was called back out to the scene by a citizen who wanted the Ford Edge moved off their property. It was then that a chase began that proceeded in the vicinity of Willow Street. Police said the Ford went in and out of streets in that vicinity and at one point wound up on the dead end Lindberg Street. The Ford at that point headed for a patrol vehicle. The officer was able to avoid that collision.

The pursuit continued on Rossville Boulevard to Workman Road. As the vehicle neared Central Avenue it was not able to negotiate the turn and crashed into a fence at a business. It landed on its side and the engine caught fire.

Officers immediately began rescue efforts. Fairbanks was able to crawl to the back seat and opened the rear passenger door, which opened skyward. He then crawled out and was taken into custody.

As Fairbanks was getting out of the door, the tip of an officer's thumb was severed. It had been resting in the door jamb of the open door. The door closed under its own weight after Fairbanks exited. 

Officers were able to break out a rear window and rescue the female passenger, Dominique Walker.

 

 


November 22, 2021

Georgia Has 45 New COVID Deaths, 1,963 More Cases

November 22, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Claims Her Daughter-In-Law Is Harassing Her On Facebook; Man Reports His Girlfriend Running Around Chatt Inn Naked

November 22, 2021

Erlanger Lifeforce Operations Manager Charged In Alleged Murder Plot; Wife Found Text Messages To Another Woman


Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 45 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,591. There are 1,963 new cases on Monday, as that total ... (click for more)

A woman on Commons Boulevard said her daughter-in-law is harassing her on Facebook. She said her daughter-in-law is posting comments on her company's Facebook page which was affecting her business. ... (click for more)

An Erlanger Lifeforce special operations manager has been charged in an alleged murder plot. Jerry McDonald, 49, was charged with solicitation of murder. Police were initially advised that ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Has 45 New COVID Deaths, 1,963 More Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 45 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,591. There are 1,963 new cases on Monday, as that total reaches 1,279,849 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 88,802, which is an increase of 228 since Friday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Woman Claims Her Daughter-In-Law Is Harassing Her On Facebook; Man Reports His Girlfriend Running Around Chatt Inn Naked

A woman on Commons Boulevard said her daughter-in-law is harassing her on Facebook. She said her daughter-in-law is posting comments on her company's Facebook page which was affecting her business. Police reviewed the comments the woman provided to police which talk about how people should not shop at her business. The comments from Facebook the woman provided to police were not ... (click for more)

Opinion

Better Options For Moccasin Bend Hospital

I am not in favor of the State of Tennessee spending $276 million to basically rebuild Moccasin Bend Hospital. For many years the thought was to relocate the hospital and expand the Moccasin Park to include this tract of land. Does the hospital really need 105 acres of land to operate? Could the state find another smaller site for the hospital, build a new hospital while continuing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Every Life Must End

During my lifetime, with a colorful history of an infectious disease known as osteomyelitis, I have endured over 150 surgeries. I no longer have a right leg and my right arm is “ornamental,” as my longtime readers know. I have undergone surgeries in nine different states in an effort to corral the disease and the truth is I’ll have ‘osteo’ for the rest of my life. Big deal. ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Begins Search For New Head Soccer Coach

The Chattanooga Football Club will officially begin a national search for its new head men’s coach as the Club and Head Coach Peter Fuller have mutually agreed to part ways. “We are extremely grateful to Coach Fuller and the experience he brought to our team during the transition to a professional club,” said CFC Managing Director Jeremy Alumbaugh. “Our focus now shifts to ... (click for more)

UT Welcomes Fans For The Vanderbilt Game

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus on Saturday, for the football game against Vanderbilt University. This is UT’s eighth and last home football game of the 2021 season. It is also Senior Day, when the seniors run through the T one final time. Kickoff is set for 3:45 p.m. in Neyland Stadium, and gates will open at 1:45 p.m. The SEC Network will televise ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors