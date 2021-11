BEARDEN ROBERT EARL JR W/M 44 MISD OFFICER HAVEN DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, USE OF WRONG LIC PLATE

FELISCH MALLORY ROSE W/F 35 FELONY OFFICER CAPEHART DUI, PURCHASE POSESS CONTROL OF ANY CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, HANDS FREE, NO PROOF ON INSURANCE, USE OF LICENSE PLATE FOR PURPOSE OF CONCEALING IDENTITY

HELTON MICHAEL EUGENE W/M 42 OFFICER FOUTS FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/ HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Nov. 15-21:

