AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 11/23/21

Your browser does not support the HTML5 audio element.
November 23, 2021
A woman said someone sent her a picture of a red lifeguard chair that was stolen from the Warner Park pool over a month ago. The woman said the chair was at the Sigma Chi fraternity house. She ... (click for more)
On Monday, the Chattanooga Public Library was alerted to a series of CPR classes advertised at its Downtown Library, at 1001 Broad Street. The library is alerting the community that these classes ... (click for more)
Hamilton County has again had its Triple A Bond Rating reaffirmed by each of the three major bond rating agencies. Hamilton County has maintained this distinction since 2011. Standard and Poor’s, ... (click for more)
A woman said someone sent her a picture of a red lifeguard chair that was stolen from the Warner Park pool over a month ago. The woman said the chair was at the Sigma Chi fraternity house. She said there were no signs of forced entry to the gates at the pool. Upon arrival, the officer noticed the red lifeguard chair sitting in the back under the patio. The leader of the frat house ... (click for more)
On Monday, the Chattanooga Public Library was alerted to a series of CPR classes advertised at its Downtown Library, at 1001 Broad Street. The library is alerting the community that these classes are not legitimate.
Two different classes advertised on the American Heart Association (AHA) website for the dates of Nov. 22 through Nov. 29 appear to require an $80-85 registration ... (click for more)
I am not in favor of the State of Tennessee spending $276 million to basically rebuild Moccasin Bend Hospital. For many years the thought was to relocate the hospital and expand the Moccasin Park to include this tract of land.
Does the hospital really need 105 acres of land to operate?
Could the state find another smaller site for the hospital, build a new hospital while continuing ... (click for more)
Nobody has asked me but as college football morphs into championship games and too many bowls, there is a valid argument that Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin should be the “Coach of the Year” in the talent-laden Southeastern Conference. By all rights the award should go to Kirby Smart, whose top-ranked Bulldogs will likely win every game they’ll play in the regular season with an almost-certain ... (click for more)
Tuesday was a win-win situation for the Chattanooga Mocs basketball team and several thousand third and fifth graders from Hamilton County at McKenzie Arena.
It was Hamilton County Literacy Day as the biggest crowd of the season and the largest in more than 10 years showed up to witness Chattanooga’s most lopsided victory of the season, a 100-39 win over Division III foe Covenant ... (click for more)
Coming off a thrilling 56-54 win at VCU on Saturday, the 4-0 Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team returns to McKenzie Arena to host NCAA Division III member Covenant College in a special Tuesday morning game at 11 a.m. ET as part of 'Hamilton County Literacy Day'. The game will be broadcasted LIVE on ESPN+.
The game will welcome nearly 7,000 local students as the initiative ... (click for more)